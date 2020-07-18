All apartments in Fort Mill
Fort Mill, SC
50 Pond View Lane
50 Pond View Lane

50 Pond View Lane
Location

50 Pond View Lane, Fort Mill, SC 29715

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
- Awesome 3 bedroom/2.5 bath house in Fort Mill! Fully equipped chef's kitchen w/ granite & stainless appliances. Spacious 2-story family room w/ gas logs fireplace. Break fast area, sunroom & formal dining room. Garage converted into huge living room. 1st floor master suite w/ walk-in closet and full private bath w/ dual vanities, garden tub & separate shower. 2 additional bedrooms & bonus room on the 2nd floor. Paver patio overlooking fenced in rear yard.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4886747)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 50 Pond View Lane have any available units?
50 Pond View Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Mill, SC.
How much is rent in Fort Mill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Mill Rent Report.
What amenities does 50 Pond View Lane have?
Some of 50 Pond View Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 50 Pond View Lane currently offering any rent specials?
50 Pond View Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50 Pond View Lane pet-friendly?
No, 50 Pond View Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Mill.
Does 50 Pond View Lane offer parking?
Yes, 50 Pond View Lane offers parking.
Does 50 Pond View Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 50 Pond View Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 50 Pond View Lane have a pool?
No, 50 Pond View Lane does not have a pool.
Does 50 Pond View Lane have accessible units?
No, 50 Pond View Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 50 Pond View Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 50 Pond View Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
