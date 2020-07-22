461 Delta Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated pool fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Townhome in Fort Mill - This beautifull, updated town home with new floors downstairs, fresh new carpet up, enjoy the back patio and fenced private yard, spacious living with one car garage does not disappoint! Large great room with gas fireplace that opens up to the kitchen and dining area. Master with private Master Bath and Laundry up, Washer and Dryer included. Two spacious loft areas offer lots of options for office/media/play/guest areas for everyone to enjoy! Included is water, lawn maintenance, pest coverage and a pool! Move in to a life of ease!



(RLNE4897324)