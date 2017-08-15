Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Fort Mill
Find more places like 3884 Parkers Ferry Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Fort Mill, SC
/
3884 Parkers Ferry Road
Last updated March 28 2019 at 12:50 PM
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3884 Parkers Ferry Road
3884 Parkers Fry
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Mill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
3884 Parkers Fry, Fort Mill, SC 29715
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3884 Parkers Ferry Road Available 04/15/19 -
(RLNE4787693)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3884 Parkers Ferry Road have any available units?
3884 Parkers Ferry Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Mill, SC
.
How much is rent in Fort Mill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Mill Rent Report
.
Is 3884 Parkers Ferry Road currently offering any rent specials?
3884 Parkers Ferry Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3884 Parkers Ferry Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3884 Parkers Ferry Road is pet friendly.
Does 3884 Parkers Ferry Road offer parking?
No, 3884 Parkers Ferry Road does not offer parking.
Does 3884 Parkers Ferry Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3884 Parkers Ferry Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3884 Parkers Ferry Road have a pool?
No, 3884 Parkers Ferry Road does not have a pool.
Does 3884 Parkers Ferry Road have accessible units?
No, 3884 Parkers Ferry Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3884 Parkers Ferry Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3884 Parkers Ferry Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3884 Parkers Ferry Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3884 Parkers Ferry Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Willows at Fort Mill
3115 Drewsky Lane
Fort Mill, SC 29715
Evolve at Tega Cay
810 Eden Avenue
Fort Mill, SC 29708
The Commons at Fort Mill
221 Embassy Dr
Fort Mill, SC 29715
The Haven at Regent Park
3130 Cool Bridge Cir
Fort Mill, SC 29715
Palmetto Place
6000 Palmetto Pl
Fort Mill, SC 29708
Capital Club at Indian Land
2278 Capital Club Way
Fort Mill, SC 29707
Enclave at Bailes Ridge
1004 Bailes Ridge Ave
Fort Mill, SC 29707
The Indigo at Cross Creek
2001 Cramer Circle
Fort Mill, SC 29707
Similar Pages
Fort Mill 1 Bedrooms
Fort Mill 2 Bedrooms
Fort Mill Apartments with Parking
Fort Mill Apartments with Pool
Fort Mill Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Charlotte, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Huntersville, NC
Gastonia, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Statesville, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NC
Mint Hill, NC
Davidson, NC
Lake Wylie, SC
Mount Holly, NC
Tega Cay, SC
Pineville, NC
Clover, SC
Denver, NC
Chester, SC
Waxhaw, NC
Gaffney, SC
Belmont, NC
Newton, NC
Kannapolis, NC
Weddington, NC
Ranlo, NC
Lake Norman of Catawba, NC
Monroe, NC
Stallings, NC
Cherryville, NC
Apartments Near Colleges
York Technical College
Catawba College
Catawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College
Davidson College