All apartments in Fort Mill
Find more places like 311 Wilkes Place Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Mill, SC
/
311 Wilkes Place Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

311 Wilkes Place Drive

311 Wilkes Place Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Mill
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

311 Wilkes Place Drive, Fort Mill, SC 29715

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
pool
fireplace
key fob access
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
key fob access
pet friendly
Perfect Town-home in Fort Mill. Large Great Room with Gas Fireplace & wood floors. Kitchen features an island with Bar, separate laundry room. Exterior is private with a Fence. Upstairs is large Master with Vaulted Ceilings. 2 bedrooms & 2 full baths are also located upstairs. Great location & schools. Community swimming pool.

Pets subject to Owner's approval.

Resident Benefits Package (not optional) includes Keyless Smart Home, Asset Protection Plan, Air Filter Delivery Service and more for $49/mo.

No Section 8.

6-8 month lease is available.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 311 Wilkes Place Drive have any available units?
311 Wilkes Place Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Mill, SC.
How much is rent in Fort Mill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Mill Rent Report.
What amenities does 311 Wilkes Place Drive have?
Some of 311 Wilkes Place Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 311 Wilkes Place Drive currently offering any rent specials?
311 Wilkes Place Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 311 Wilkes Place Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 311 Wilkes Place Drive is pet friendly.
Does 311 Wilkes Place Drive offer parking?
No, 311 Wilkes Place Drive does not offer parking.
Does 311 Wilkes Place Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 311 Wilkes Place Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 311 Wilkes Place Drive have a pool?
Yes, 311 Wilkes Place Drive has a pool.
Does 311 Wilkes Place Drive have accessible units?
No, 311 Wilkes Place Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 311 Wilkes Place Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 311 Wilkes Place Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Evolve at Tega Cay
810 Eden Avenue
Fort Mill, SC 29708
The Commons at Fort Mill
221 Embassy Dr
Fort Mill, SC 29715
The Haven at Regent Park
3130 Cool Bridge Cir
Fort Mill, SC 29715
Palmetto Place
6000 Palmetto Pl
Fort Mill, SC 29708
Capital Club at Indian Land
2278 Capital Club Way
Fort Mill, SC 29707
The Indigo at Cross Creek
2001 Cramer Circle
Fort Mill, SC 29707
Beckett Farms
1111 Gennett Cir
Fort Mill, SC 29715
Millcrest Park
208 Sedgewick Dr
Fort Mill, SC 29708

Similar Pages

Fort Mill 1 BedroomsFort Mill 2 Bedrooms
Fort Mill 3 BedroomsFort Mill Apartments with Pools
Fort Mill Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC
Statesville, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCWaxhaw, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCAlbemarle, NC
Shelby, NCBelmont, NCLincolnton, NCStallings, NCNewton, NCLake Park, NCHarrisburg, NCMonroe, NCKannapolis, NCCherryville, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College