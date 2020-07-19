311 Wilkes Place Drive

Amenities
Perfect Town-home in Fort Mill. Large Great Room with Gas Fireplace & wood floors. Kitchen features an island with Bar, separate laundry room. Exterior is private with a Fence. Upstairs is large Master with Vaulted Ceilings. 2 bedrooms & 2 full baths are also located upstairs. Great location & schools. Community swimming pool.
Pets subject to Owner's approval.
Resident Benefits Package (not optional) includes Keyless Smart Home, Asset Protection Plan, Air Filter Delivery Service and more for $49/mo.
No Section 8.
6-8 month lease is available.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.