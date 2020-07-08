1420 Bryson Gap Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities

Be the first to move into this brand new 4BR 3.5 Bath Lennar Hunter Basement home in in the highly desirable and amenity-rich Waterside Enclave at Catawba. Located in a quiet cul-de-sac, and backing out into mature woods. Hardwood floors on main level. Upper level has 4 bedrooms and 3 baths, and a loft/den. Over 2800 sq ft of living area, and a rear screened porch, plus a 1100+ sq ft unfinished walk-out basement. Lennar Smart Home with Alexa integration. Granite Kitchen with island and EnergyStar Frigidaire stainless steel appliances. Utility room on 2nd floor with washer and dryer. Many extras (blinds, fans, bath fittings). Great home, great community and great schools!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.