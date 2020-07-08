All apartments in Fort Mill
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1420 Bryson Gap Drive

1420 Bryson Gap Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1420 Bryson Gap Drive, Fort Mill, SC 29715

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Be the first to move into this brand new 4BR 3.5 Bath Lennar Hunter Basement home in in the highly desirable and amenity-rich Waterside Enclave at Catawba. Located in a quiet cul-de-sac, and backing out into mature woods. Hardwood floors on main level. Upper level has 4 bedrooms and 3 baths, and a loft/den. Over 2800 sq ft of living area, and a rear screened porch, plus a 1100+ sq ft unfinished walk-out basement. Lennar Smart Home with Alexa integration. Granite Kitchen with island and EnergyStar Frigidaire stainless steel appliances. Utility room on 2nd floor with washer and dryer. Many extras (blinds, fans, bath fittings). Great home, great community and great schools!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1420 Bryson Gap Drive have any available units?
1420 Bryson Gap Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Mill, SC.
How much is rent in Fort Mill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Mill Rent Report.
What amenities does 1420 Bryson Gap Drive have?
Some of 1420 Bryson Gap Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1420 Bryson Gap Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1420 Bryson Gap Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1420 Bryson Gap Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1420 Bryson Gap Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Mill.
Does 1420 Bryson Gap Drive offer parking?
No, 1420 Bryson Gap Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1420 Bryson Gap Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1420 Bryson Gap Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1420 Bryson Gap Drive have a pool?
No, 1420 Bryson Gap Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1420 Bryson Gap Drive have accessible units?
No, 1420 Bryson Gap Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1420 Bryson Gap Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1420 Bryson Gap Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

