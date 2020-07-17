141 Webbs Mill Drive

Amenities
Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - Nice Home Located in Avery Lakes Subdivision in Fort Mill, SC, 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Home has recently been remodeled, Large Living Room with Vaulted Ceiling and Gas Fireplace. Open Eat In Kitchen with Beautiful Granite Counter tops, Stainless Appliances, Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher and Microwave. Laundry Room. Carport 2 Car with concrete driveway. Back Deck. Single Family Only.
No Smoking/No Vaping. No Pets. Maximum Occupants 4.
(RLNE5902493)