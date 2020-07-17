All apartments in Fort Mill
141 Webbs Mill Drive
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

141 Webbs Mill Drive

141 Webbs Mill Drive · (803) 985-1231
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

141 Webbs Mill Drive, Fort Mill, SC 29715

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 141 Webbs Mill Drive · Avail. now

$1,695

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1192 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - Nice Home Located in Avery Lakes Subdivision in Fort Mill, SC, 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Home has recently been remodeled, Large Living Room with Vaulted Ceiling and Gas Fireplace. Open Eat In Kitchen with Beautiful Granite Counter tops, Stainless Appliances, Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher and Microwave. Laundry Room. Carport 2 Car with concrete driveway. Back Deck. Single Family Only.
No Smoking/No Vaping. No Pets. Maximum Occupants 4.

(RLNE5902493)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 141 Webbs Mill Drive have any available units?
141 Webbs Mill Drive has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Mill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Mill Rent Report.
What amenities does 141 Webbs Mill Drive have?
Some of 141 Webbs Mill Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 141 Webbs Mill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
141 Webbs Mill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 141 Webbs Mill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 141 Webbs Mill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Mill.
Does 141 Webbs Mill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 141 Webbs Mill Drive offers parking.
Does 141 Webbs Mill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 141 Webbs Mill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 141 Webbs Mill Drive have a pool?
No, 141 Webbs Mill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 141 Webbs Mill Drive have accessible units?
No, 141 Webbs Mill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 141 Webbs Mill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 141 Webbs Mill Drive has units with dishwashers.
