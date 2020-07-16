1610 Dalloz Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool

Lovely second floor 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo located in the heart of Forest Acres. Neutral paint and carpet will go with any decor. This home has a large living room, eat-in kitchen with new flooring and white appliances, and ample closet space in both bedrooms. The community features off-street parking and pool.



This property includes dishwasher, washer/dryer connections, community pool, and off-street parking. There is a flat-rate fee of $35.00 a month per person for water, sewer, and trash.



This property is located in the Williamsburg community just minutes from all the shops and dining Forest Acres has to offer.



Pets are not allowed.



Qualifications:

$50/adult application processing charge

650 minimum Credit Score / No Collections

Current proof of income

Clean credit and background

No prior evictions or late rent

Housing vouchers not accepted



This property is professionally managed by Hubbard Bowers Columbia's Leader In Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.