1610 Dalloz Road

Amenities
Lovely second floor 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo located in the heart of Forest Acres. Neutral paint and carpet will go with any decor. This home has a large living room, eat-in kitchen with new flooring and white appliances, and ample closet space in both bedrooms. The community features off-street parking and pool.
This property includes dishwasher, washer/dryer connections, community pool, and off-street parking. There is a flat-rate fee of $35.00 a month per person for water, sewer, and trash.
This property is located in the Williamsburg community just minutes from all the shops and dining Forest Acres has to offer.
Pets are not allowed.
Qualifications:
$50/adult application processing charge
650 minimum Credit Score / No Collections
Current proof of income
Clean credit and background
No prior evictions or late rent
Housing vouchers not accepted
This property is professionally managed by Hubbard Bowers Columbia's Leader In Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.