3175 Tall Oaks Drive

Office building with 3-4 office areas, 2 half baths, and a kitchen area. Potentially available to renovate to suit your needs. Located off Hwy 76, off-street parking, audio and video surveillance, and handicapped accessible. This building was previously rented out to a lucrative daycare facility for many years but is now vacant.



Gross lease is for one year. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance. Viewings are by appointment only. Please email info@peedeerentals.com or call the office at (843) 732-4800 to schedule an appointment.



This is a non-smoking facility.