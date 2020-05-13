All apartments in Florence County
3175 Tall Oaks Drive

3175 Tall Oaks Drive · (843) 732-4800
Location

3175 Tall Oaks Drive, Florence County, SC 29506

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,000

Studio · 1 Bath · 1152 sqft

Amenities

parking
air conditioning
accessible
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
Office building with 3-4 office areas, 2 half baths, and a kitchen area. Potentially available to renovate to suit your needs. Located off Hwy 76, off-street parking, audio and video surveillance, and handicapped accessible. This building was previously rented out to a lucrative daycare facility for many years but is now vacant.

Gross lease is for one year. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance. Viewings are by appointment only. Please email info@peedeerentals.com or call the office at (843) 732-4800 to schedule an appointment.

This is a non-smoking facility.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3175 Tall Oaks Drive have any available units?
3175 Tall Oaks Drive has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3175 Tall Oaks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3175 Tall Oaks Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3175 Tall Oaks Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3175 Tall Oaks Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Florence County.
Does 3175 Tall Oaks Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3175 Tall Oaks Drive offers parking.
Does 3175 Tall Oaks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3175 Tall Oaks Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3175 Tall Oaks Drive have a pool?
No, 3175 Tall Oaks Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3175 Tall Oaks Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 3175 Tall Oaks Drive has accessible units.
Does 3175 Tall Oaks Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3175 Tall Oaks Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3175 Tall Oaks Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3175 Tall Oaks Drive has units with air conditioning.
