All apartments in Florence County
Find more places like 237 Laurel Lane, Lot 11.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Florence County, SC
/
237 Laurel Lane, Lot 11
Last updated July 9 2020 at 1:03 AM

237 Laurel Lane, Lot 11

237 Laurel Ln · (843) 732-4800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

237 Laurel Ln, Florence County, SC 29506

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$895

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1216 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
APPLICATION PENDING. Renovated from top to bottom - 3 bedroom singlewide mobile home in Dogwood Mobile Home Park. This park is under new management and is currently getting some much needed upgrades. Oven is provided, but refrigerator is the responsibility of the tenant. Water/sewer, trash-pick up and lawn maintenance is provided by landlord. Tenant is responsible for power.

To view the home, you can bring your photo ID and $20 key deposit to our office to pick up a key. We are open to the public between 10am-1pm each week day, and other times by appointment.
Complete a rental application at peedeerentals.com or pick one up from the outside drop box at 820 West Evans Street. Application fee is $20 per applicant, and each proposed resident over the age of 18 must complete an application. Gross combined monthly income must be at least $2,685.00. Proof of income for the past 30 days must be submitted along with all previous landlord contact information. Background check is conducted. No eviction filings allowed within the past two years. Credit check is not conducted unless there is insufficient landlord history. This is a non-smoking home.
Dynasty 16x76

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 237 Laurel Lane, Lot 11 have any available units?
237 Laurel Lane, Lot 11 has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 237 Laurel Lane, Lot 11 have?
Some of 237 Laurel Lane, Lot 11's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 237 Laurel Lane, Lot 11 currently offering any rent specials?
237 Laurel Lane, Lot 11 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 237 Laurel Lane, Lot 11 pet-friendly?
No, 237 Laurel Lane, Lot 11 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Florence County.
Does 237 Laurel Lane, Lot 11 offer parking?
No, 237 Laurel Lane, Lot 11 does not offer parking.
Does 237 Laurel Lane, Lot 11 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 237 Laurel Lane, Lot 11 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 237 Laurel Lane, Lot 11 have a pool?
No, 237 Laurel Lane, Lot 11 does not have a pool.
Does 237 Laurel Lane, Lot 11 have accessible units?
No, 237 Laurel Lane, Lot 11 does not have accessible units.
Does 237 Laurel Lane, Lot 11 have units with dishwashers?
No, 237 Laurel Lane, Lot 11 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 237 Laurel Lane, Lot 11 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 237 Laurel Lane, Lot 11 has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 237 Laurel Lane, Lot 11?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Reserve at Mill Creek
2350 Freedom Blvd
Florence, SC 29505

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbia, SCFayetteville, NCSummerville, SCMyrtle Beach, SCFlorence, SCGoose Creek, SCSumter, SCHope Mills, NC
Little River, SCConway, SCNorth Myrtle Beach, SCGeorgetown, SCRaeford, NCGarden City, SCRockfish, NCSocastee, SC
Lumberton, NCDalzell, SCLakewood, SCRed Hill, SCMurrells Inlet, SCLaurinburg, NCMoncks Corner, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Fayetteville Technical Community CollegeFayetteville State University
Benedict CollegeHorry-Georgetown Technical College
University of South Carolina-Columbia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity