237 Laurel Lane, Lot 11

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

APPLICATION PENDING. Renovated from top to bottom - 3 bedroom singlewide mobile home in Dogwood Mobile Home Park. This park is under new management and is currently getting some much needed upgrades. Oven is provided, but refrigerator is the responsibility of the tenant. Water/sewer, trash-pick up and lawn maintenance is provided by landlord. Tenant is responsible for power.



To view the home, you can bring your photo ID and $20 key deposit to our office to pick up a key. We are open to the public between 10am-1pm each week day, and other times by appointment.

Complete a rental application at peedeerentals.com or pick one up from the outside drop box at 820 West Evans Street. Application fee is $20 per applicant, and each proposed resident over the age of 18 must complete an application. Gross combined monthly income must be at least $2,685.00. Proof of income for the past 30 days must be submitted along with all previous landlord contact information. Background check is conducted. No eviction filings allowed within the past two years. Credit check is not conducted unless there is insufficient landlord history. This is a non-smoking home.

Dynasty 16x76