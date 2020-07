Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This gorgeous house has an open floor plan, two story foyer and living room. The upscale kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless appliances, a breakfast area with a fireplace and goes out onto a deck with a large fenced backyard. There is a dining room, office and a bedroom and bath downstairs. There are 4 bedroom and 3 baths upstairs. The backyard is large, fenced. Best of all you do not have to cut grass as this is provided by the neighborhood at no cost to you.