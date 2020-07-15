1821 Birch Drive

Amenities

Lovely brick ranch on an Acre lot! - Lovely brick one story ranch home with a half basement & 2 car garage on 1.2 Acres that provides plenty of room for play & gardening! Updated kitchen w/granite counters & stainless appliances, large family room w/wood burning fireplace, nice hard wood floors and built-in shelves. Split floor-plan and large bonus room for hobbies, exercise or storage. Large back yard that has been extensively cleared & graded to provide a large level play area for children or pets with wooden play structure included. Spacious wood deck on the back with sun awning provides a nice place to relax.



Credit Requirements:

- Minimum 620 Credit Score Required

- Single Deposit (Equal to 1 Month Rent)

- Co-Signers can be used for income only

- Co-Signers will not be accepted for those with poor credit.



If you have concerns with social distancing due to COVID or are out of state and cannot view the home in person, we are happy to accommodate any communication platforms that you are comfortable using and coordinate a video chat tour. For More Information on this property please call/text our Leasing Agent Charlie Bragg at 706-619-1279 or click here to schedule a private tour in person: http://bit.ly/ShowingSchedule



No Cats Allowed



