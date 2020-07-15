All apartments in Edgefield County
1821 Birch Drive
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:01 PM

1821 Birch Drive

1821 Birch Drive · (706) 722-7331
Location

1821 Birch Drive, Edgefield County, SC 29860

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1821 Birch Drive · Avail. now

$1,795

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2519 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
parking
garage
Lovely brick ranch on an Acre lot! - Lovely brick one story ranch home with a half basement & 2 car garage on 1.2 Acres that provides plenty of room for play & gardening! Updated kitchen w/granite counters & stainless appliances, large family room w/wood burning fireplace, nice hard wood floors and built-in shelves. Split floor-plan and large bonus room for hobbies, exercise or storage. Large back yard that has been extensively cleared & graded to provide a large level play area for children or pets with wooden play structure included. Spacious wood deck on the back with sun awning provides a nice place to relax.

Credit Requirements:
- Minimum 620 Credit Score Required
- Single Deposit (Equal to 1 Month Rent)
- Co-Signers can be used for income only
- Co-Signers will not be accepted for those with poor credit.

If you have concerns with social distancing due to COVID or are out of state and cannot view the home in person, we are happy to accommodate any communication platforms that you are comfortable using and coordinate a video chat tour. For More Information on this property please call/text our Leasing Agent Charlie Bragg at 706-619-1279 or click here to schedule a private tour in person: http://bit.ly/ShowingSchedule

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5719953)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1821 Birch Drive have any available units?
1821 Birch Drive has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1821 Birch Drive have?
Some of 1821 Birch Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1821 Birch Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1821 Birch Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1821 Birch Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1821 Birch Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1821 Birch Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1821 Birch Drive offers parking.
Does 1821 Birch Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1821 Birch Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1821 Birch Drive have a pool?
No, 1821 Birch Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1821 Birch Drive have accessible units?
No, 1821 Birch Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1821 Birch Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1821 Birch Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1821 Birch Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1821 Birch Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
