Easley, SC
308 S First Street
Last updated April 24 2020 at 11:39 AM

308 S First Street

308 South 1st Street · (864) 640-8877
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

308 South 1st Street, Easley, SC 29640

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$995

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Cute updated bungalow in the heart of Easley. Convenient to Clemson, Powdersville, and Greenville. This home boast 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with new hardwood floors in main living areas, tile in kitchen/bathrooms/laundry, and carpet in the bedrooms. Home has tons of character with decorative fireplace, built in bookshelves, and rocking chair front porch. Fresh paint throughout gives a fresh feel along with new windows, newly updated master bathroom, electric, plumbing, etc. Kitchen is large and open, has a nice breakfast bar that opens to the dining room and has a new refrigerator and stove. Fireplace is decorative only. Schools - Ambler Elem., Pickens Middle and High Schools - Please check to confirm correct schools All homes are no smoking/vaping APPLICATION, TERMS, AND FEES APPLICATION FEE: $50 per person anyone 18 or older much apply. To see application requirements please visit https://4mpropertysolutions.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp PET SCREENING FEE: Pet screening is required for all pets. Pet screenings are $20 for the first pet and $15 for additional pets, and service/companion animal registration is free. Pets once approved require a $50 per pet acceptance fee, and $25 per pet per month pet rent. Please be sure to check the pet policies for the home and at https://4mpropertymanagement.petscreening.com prior to applying. RENT PAYMENT OPTIONS: All rent payments are required to be made online through the tenant portal. There is no fee for paying rent via the Tenant Portal. In addition, tenants may pay rent at a PayNearMe retail cash location for convenience fee. All payments outside of the holding deposit, and security deposit that are paid with a check, or money order are subject to a $7 payment processing fee. NONREFUNDABLE RESERVATION FEE & REFUNDABLE SECURITY DEPOSIT: 4M Property Management, requires a Non-Refundable Reservation Fee, which is equal to the monthly rent amount, at the time of lease signing. Once the tenant takes possession of the property, $100 of the Non-Refundable Reservation Fee is applied to the Resident Lease Package and the remaining balance of the Non-Refundable Reservation Fee is applied to the Security Deposit, which is refundable after the lease is fulfilled and all occupants vacate the property, subject to any outstanding rent, fees, cleaning, carpet cleaning, and any damages. Please understand that if tenants do not move into the property for any reason, this Non-Refundable Reservation Fee will be forfeited to the owner of the property in exchange for taking the property off of the rental market, regardless of how long this period is. RESIDENT LEASING PACKAGE: As part of your lease agreement $100 of the Non-Refundable Reservation fee will be paid to 4M Property Management to cover the RESIDENT LEASING PACKAGE and the remainder will be converted to your security deposit. The Resident Leasing Package covers Agents cost for application processing, pet screening, lease preparation, security deposit processing, document storage, utility verification, Tenant portal setup, copies of Move In Report and Move Out documentation when requested. SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIREMENT: Security Deposits are typically equal to 1 month's rental amount less the $100 Lease Package. A times an additional deposit may be required due to perceived risks due to credit, income, rental history, etc., the Landlord reserves the right to require a higher security deposit. TENANT BENEFITS PACKAGE: All rental units are automatically included in the 4M Property Management Tenant Benefits Package and therefore subject to a charge of $30.00 per month, which shall be paid along with the Tenants monthly rent payment. Included in the Tenants Benefits Package: o Self- move in and move out o Heating and air filters provided every 60 days o Renters insurance under 4M Property Management Master Policy including liability, and content coverage o Online resident portal o No cost for A

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

