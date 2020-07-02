All apartments in Dunean
Find more places like 14 Madden st.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dunean, SC
/
14 Madden st
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:00 AM

14 Madden st

14 Madden Street · (864) 906-7707
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Dunean
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

14 Madden Street, Dunean, SC 29605
Dunean Mill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$850

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1164 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
ceiling fan
range
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
This spacious 2 bedroom/1 bathroom home has undergone some lovely remodeling and is finally ready to rent! This cute little ranch-style house flaunts all new paint, new wood flooring in living areas, high ceilings, and so much more! You'll definitely won't want to miss out on this little gem!

Spacious 2 bed/1 bath
All new neutral paint
New wood flooring
Ceiling fans in bedrooms and living room
Large kitchen and living room
Plenty of closet space
High ceilings
Appliances included (Refrigerator, Oven/Range)
Separate laundry room with Washer/Dryer hookups
No central air
Central heat (Gas heating)
Pet friendly with deposit! (Please ask about our breed restrictions)

This perfect little home is also close to Downtown Greenville! Just minutes from Greenville Drive baseball at Fluor Field, Greenville Triumph Soccer at Legacy Charter School, Falls Park, and so much more!! This home is also close to all major roadways including I-385, I-85, Augusta St, Wade Hampton Blvd., etc... Make this beautiful home yours today!!!

Please take a drive by the property to check it out prior to calling us at (864) 906-7707 to set up an appointment. Visit www.propgreenville.com for additional information or to fill out an application. THIS HOME IS NOW MOVE IN READY!!!!!!!

Deposit of $850 and first month's rent required for move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 Madden st have any available units?
14 Madden st has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14 Madden st have?
Some of 14 Madden st's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14 Madden st currently offering any rent specials?
14 Madden st is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 Madden st pet-friendly?
Yes, 14 Madden st is pet friendly.
Does 14 Madden st offer parking?
No, 14 Madden st does not offer parking.
Does 14 Madden st have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14 Madden st does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 Madden st have a pool?
No, 14 Madden st does not have a pool.
Does 14 Madden st have accessible units?
No, 14 Madden st does not have accessible units.
Does 14 Madden st have units with dishwashers?
No, 14 Madden st does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14 Madden st have units with air conditioning?
No, 14 Madden st does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 14 Madden st?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Dunean 2 BedroomsDunean 3 Bedrooms
Dunean Apartments with BalconiesDunean Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Dunean Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Greenville, SCAsheville, NCSpartanburg, SCGreer, SCSimpsonville, SCMauldin, SC
Taylors, SCAnderson, SCGreenwood, SCEasley, SCBoiling Springs, SCPowdersville, SC
Duncan, SCCentral, SCParker, SCWade Hampton, SCFive Forks, SCTravelers Rest, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
FurmanGreenville Technical College
Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity