14 Madden st

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

This spacious 2 bedroom/1 bathroom home has undergone some lovely remodeling and is finally ready to rent! This cute little ranch-style house flaunts all new paint, new wood flooring in living areas, high ceilings, and so much more! You'll definitely won't want to miss out on this little gem!



Spacious 2 bed/1 bath

All new neutral paint

New wood flooring

Ceiling fans in bedrooms and living room

Large kitchen and living room

Plenty of closet space

High ceilings

Appliances included (Refrigerator, Oven/Range)

Separate laundry room with Washer/Dryer hookups

No central air

Central heat (Gas heating)

Pet friendly with deposit! (Please ask about our breed restrictions)



This perfect little home is also close to Downtown Greenville! Just minutes from Greenville Drive baseball at Fluor Field, Greenville Triumph Soccer at Legacy Charter School, Falls Park, and so much more!! This home is also close to all major roadways including I-385, I-85, Augusta St, Wade Hampton Blvd., etc... Make this beautiful home yours today!!!



Please take a drive by the property to check it out prior to calling us at (864) 906-7707 to set up an appointment. Visit www.propgreenville.com for additional information or to fill out an application. THIS HOME IS NOW MOVE IN READY!!!!!!!



Deposit of $850 and first month's rent required for move in.