Amenities

w/d hookup air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup Property Amenities

2925 Chatsworth Road, Columbia, SC 29223. Top Left Unit. 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit. Great living room, eat-in kitchen, central heating & air, and washer & dryer connections. Easy access to I-20. Located off of Hunt Club Road near the Trenholm Road Extension. Sorry NO PETS. A credit check is required and a score above 600 is preferred.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.