Last updated July 10 2020

20 Apartments for rent in Dalzell, SC with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Dalzell apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ... Read Guide >

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
3470 Camden Hwy.
3470 Camden Highway, Dalzell, SC
3 Bedrooms
$790
1259 sqft
3 bedroom, 1.5 Bath single family home located in Dalzell. Live the country life while being close to Sumter amenities. Convenient to Shaw Air Force Base. Pets are allowed on owner's approval. Security deposit required.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
2610 Turning Leaf
2610 Turning Leaf Ln, Dalzell, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2180 sqft
2610 Turning Leaf Available 07/15/20 AUTUMN LAKES- 3 bedroom 2 bath - Custom 3 bedroom, 2 bath, split plan home, with double car garage, on landscaped 1.23 acre lot in Autumn Lakes Subdivision.

Last updated April 4
1 Unit Available
4285 Brabham Drive
4285 Brabham Drive, Dalzell, SC
3 Bedrooms
$895
1166 sqft
Brabham Drive - ** Currently occupied- will be available around April 1, 2020. 3bed/1.5bath home close to SHAW AFB, with carport and large fenced backyard.
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
4395 Excursion Drive
4395 Excursion Drive, Sumter County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1718 sqft
Wonderful 4BR/2BA home located just minutes from Shaw AFB. Living room, eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and laundry room. Bonus room is 4th BR and LR have double tray ceiling with beautiful moldings. Master has walk in closet and bath.
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
3452 Beacon Drive
3452 Beacon Drive, Sumter, SC
2 Bedrooms
$975
1241 sqft
3452 Beacon Drive Available 07/31/20 Landmark Pointe - Near Shaw AFB - 2 Bedroom/2 Bath duplex with single car garage. Split floor plan. Family room with gas logs in fireplace.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
38 THELMA ST
38 Thelma Drive, Sumter, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1259 sqft
ALICE DRIVE AREA- 3 bedroom, 2 bath house in Alice Drive School District. Newly renovated kitchen, Updated bathrooms, Hardwood floors, enclosed garage, fenced in yard.. this one won't last long. Close to all schools, shopping, downtown and hospital.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
3410 Beacon Drive
3410 Beacon Drive, Sumter, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1379 sqft
3410 Beacon Drive Available 08/01/20 Landmark Pointe Subdivision - Great 3 bedroom/2 bath duplex with single car garage located in popular Landmark Point! Open floor plan and all stainless steel appliances! Laminate Floors.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
2218 Graystone Drive
2218 Graystone Drive, Sumter, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1686 sqft
Quaint patio home tucked away into an established neighborhood in the Alice Drive area. 3BR/2BA home has been recently renovated. New appliances. Master bedroom has nice walk in closet, private bath w/separate room with toilet & tub.

Last updated April 4
1 Unit Available
3761 Beacon Drive
3761 Beacon Drive, Sumter, SC
3 Bedrooms
$995
1390 sqft
Landmark Pointe Subdivision - Located in Popular Landmark Pointe Subdivision, just a few minutes from SHAW AFB.3bed/2ba duplex conveniently located just minutes from town.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
3421 Beacon Dr.
3421 Beacon Drive, Sumter, SC
3 Bedrooms
$995
1210 sqft
Located in popular Landmark Pointe Subdivision. This 3bed/2bath duplex, with a single car garage is conveniently located to Shaw AFB, town and shopping. This is a Non-Smoking property. No pets allowed.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
3760 Beacon Dr
3760 Beacon Drive, Sumter, SC
3 Bedrooms
$995
1255 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bathroom duplex with back deck and single garage. Washer/dryer hookups. Living room, Kitchen with spacious dining area, 3rd bedroom is located off of kitchen with access to back deck.
Last updated July 13
12 Units Available
The Retreat at Sumter
330 Broad Street, Sumter, SC
1 Bedroom
$925
927 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1277 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1358 sqft
Enjoy stylish apartment living nestled on over 40 acres in Sumter, South Carolina, with the best of the city just minutes away.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
6630 JJ Roberts
6630 J J Roberts Dr, Stateburg, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2092 sqft
Beech Creek Subdivision on the golf course. This home features 4 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms with double garage. Living room with laminate floors and gas logs in fireplace. Formal Dining Area.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
2107 Gin Branch Road
2107 Gin Branch Road, Sumter County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
3370 sqft
Beautiful 2 story brick home on a huge .82 acre, completely fenced yard.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
3095 Caitlynn Dr.
3095 Caitlynn Drive, Sumter County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2296 sqft
Home has bonus room (no closet) which can be used as 4th bedroom, gas log fireplace, well and inground sprinkler system. Detached 2 car garage/shop has additional freezer and attic space.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
6540 Montpelier Lane
6540 Montpelier Lane, Stateburg, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2276 sqft
6540 Montpelier Lane Available 08/10/20 Beech Creek - Golf Course - Beautiful home located off of Hwy 261 in Beech Creek S/D overlooking the 9th Green! Large eat-in kitchen w/granite counter tops, stainless appliances, washer & dryer included,

Last updated April 10
1 Unit Available
1390 KENTWOOD DR
1390 Kentwood Drive, Sumter County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1807 sqft
Immaculate 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home full of character and new updates located in quiet neighborhood! Lawn care AND pest/termite control included!15 minutes to Shaw AFB.

Last updated April 4
1 Unit Available
351 Wildwood Ave
351 Wildwood Avenue, Sumter, SC
2 Bedrooms
$800
1074 sqft
351 Wildwood Ave Available 05/01/20 Well-maintained Duplex - Well maintained 2 bedroom and 2 bath duplex with a one car garage and screened backporch. No pets. (RLNE5662308)

Last updated March 23
1 Unit Available
3135 Ashlynn Way
3135 Ashlynn Way, Sumter County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1971 sqft
Beautifully maintained 3BR/2.5 bath home in Meadowcroft. 10 minutes to Shaw AFB. New carpet in bedrooms & paint on walls. Laminate wood flooring & fireplace in living room.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Dalzell, SC

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Dalzell apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

