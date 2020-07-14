All apartments in Conway
Coastal Club Student Living
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:21 AM

Coastal Club Student Living

630 South Carolina Highway 544 · (843) 781-6650
Location

630 South Carolina Highway 544, Conway, SC 29526

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

2 Bedrooms

2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom-1

$599

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1089 sqft

4 Bedrooms

4 Bedroom, 4 Bathroom-1

$499

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 1577 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Coastal Club Student Living.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
cable included
furnished
in unit laundry
walk in closets
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
granite counters
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
game room
parking
pool
roommate matching
bbq/grill
internet access
media room
volleyball court
yoga
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
dog park
internet cafe
key fob access
Meet Coastal Club - Where each unit is priced by the bedroom. Coastal Club features luxury two and four-bedroom off-campus student apartments for rent in Conway, SC, just steps from Coastal Carolina University. You'll love our pet-friendly atmosphere, spacious furnished floor plans, modern finishes, free cable with HBO and internet, huge walk-in closets, and washer and dryer in every apartment! Coastal Club residents come home to community amenities like our saltwater pool, pro-style sand volleyball court, full court basketball, giant clubhouse, two-story fitness center with cardio, weight, and yoga rooms, movie theater, private study rooms, computer lab, and so much more! Come check out what Coastal Club is all about, we'd love to meet you! Apply today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: By Semester
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Internet, Sewer, Trash
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: First & last months rent ($0 with guarantor)
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, 60 lb Weight Limit
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot: 1 Space per bedroom. Surface lot. Surface Lot available. Plenty of parking for residents and guests. Please call for details.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Coastal Club Student Living have any available units?
Coastal Club Student Living offers two-bedroom floorplans starting at $599 and four-bedroom floorplans starting at $499. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does Coastal Club Student Living have?
Some of Coastal Club Student Living's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Coastal Club Student Living currently offering any rent specials?
Coastal Club Student Living is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Coastal Club Student Living pet-friendly?
Yes, Coastal Club Student Living is pet friendly.
Does Coastal Club Student Living offer parking?
Yes, Coastal Club Student Living offers parking.
Does Coastal Club Student Living have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Coastal Club Student Living offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Coastal Club Student Living have a pool?
Yes, Coastal Club Student Living has a pool.
Does Coastal Club Student Living have accessible units?
No, Coastal Club Student Living does not have accessible units.
Does Coastal Club Student Living have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Coastal Club Student Living has units with dishwashers.
Does Coastal Club Student Living have units with air conditioning?
No, Coastal Club Student Living does not have units with air conditioning.
