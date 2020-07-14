Coastal Club Student Living

Amenities
Meet Coastal Club - Where each unit is priced by the bedroom. Coastal Club features luxury two and four-bedroom off-campus student apartments for rent in Conway, SC, just steps from Coastal Carolina University. You'll love our pet-friendly atmosphere, spacious furnished floor plans, modern finishes, free cable with HBO and internet, huge walk-in closets, and washer and dryer in every apartment! Coastal Club residents come home to community amenities like our saltwater pool, pro-style sand volleyball court, full court basketball, giant clubhouse, two-story fitness center with cardio, weight, and yoga rooms, movie theater, private study rooms, computer lab, and so much more! Come check out what Coastal Club is all about, we'd love to meet you! Apply today.