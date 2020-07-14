Coastal Club Student Living

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities cable included furnished in unit laundry walk in closets dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony granite counters microwave stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym game room parking pool roommate matching bbq/grill internet access media room volleyball court yoga cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar dog park internet cafe key fob access

Meet Coastal Club - Where each unit is priced by the bedroom. Coastal Club features luxury two and four-bedroom off-campus student apartments for rent in Conway, SC, just steps from Coastal Carolina University. You'll love our pet-friendly atmosphere, spacious furnished floor plans, modern finishes, free cable with HBO and internet, huge walk-in closets, and washer and dryer in every apartment! Coastal Club residents come home to community amenities like our saltwater pool, pro-style sand volleyball court, full court basketball, giant clubhouse, two-story fitness center with cardio, weight, and yoga rooms, movie theater, private study rooms, computer lab, and so much more! Come check out what Coastal Club is all about, we'd love to meet you! Apply today.