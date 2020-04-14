506 Temple Street

Amenities

CHARMING NEWLY REMODELED! 3 BED 1 BATH A MUST SEE! - This 1,150 square foot house sits on a 0.38-acre lot and features 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. This property was built in 1950. Recently remodeled throughout. Beautiful hardwood floors, subway tile backsplash, tile floor in the kitchen and bathroom. New kitchen appliances, stackable washer & dryer included. It has a cozy living room space with a separate dining room and a screened side porch. There is a detached 2 car garage with additional workspace, 12x12 outbuilding for extra storage and all in a fenced yard. Pet-Friendly! Nearby schools include South Conway Elementary and Whittemore Park Middle. THIS IS A MUST SEE



MINIMUM 12 month lease required. ABSOLUTELY NO SMOKING! Pets are conditional with approval and Pet Fee.



