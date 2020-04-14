All apartments in Conway
506 Temple Street

506 Temple Street · (843) 488-5224
Location

506 Temple Street, Conway, SC 29527

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 506 Temple Street · Avail. now

$1,225

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1150 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
CHARMING NEWLY REMODELED! 3 BED 1 BATH A MUST SEE! - This 1,150 square foot house sits on a 0.38-acre lot and features 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. This property was built in 1950. Recently remodeled throughout. Beautiful hardwood floors, subway tile backsplash, tile floor in the kitchen and bathroom. New kitchen appliances, stackable washer & dryer included. It has a cozy living room space with a separate dining room and a screened side porch. There is a detached 2 car garage with additional workspace, 12x12 outbuilding for extra storage and all in a fenced yard. Pet-Friendly! Nearby schools include South Conway Elementary and Whittemore Park Middle. THIS IS A MUST SEE

MINIMUM 12 month lease required. ABSOLUTELY NO SMOKING! Pets are conditional with approval and Pet Fee.

CURRENTLY, OUR OFFICE IS CLOSED FOR WALK-INS TO ENSURE THE SAFETY OF OUR STAFF, RESIDENTS, OWNERS, VENDORS, AND PATRONS, IF YOU ARE INTERESTED IN ONE OF OUR PROPERTIES FOR RENT,
Please visit www.kspropertymanagement.com and fill out a Guest Card/Application. We can also be reached at 843-488-5224.

(RLNE5621314)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 506 Temple Street have any available units?
506 Temple Street has a unit available for $1,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 506 Temple Street have?
Some of 506 Temple Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 506 Temple Street currently offering any rent specials?
506 Temple Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 506 Temple Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 506 Temple Street is pet friendly.
Does 506 Temple Street offer parking?
Yes, 506 Temple Street does offer parking.
Does 506 Temple Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 506 Temple Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 506 Temple Street have a pool?
No, 506 Temple Street does not have a pool.
Does 506 Temple Street have accessible units?
No, 506 Temple Street does not have accessible units.
Does 506 Temple Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 506 Temple Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 506 Temple Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 506 Temple Street does not have units with air conditioning.
