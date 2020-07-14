All apartments in Columbia
Waterford
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:56 PM

Waterford

1340 Longcreek Dr · (256) 598-3716
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1340 Longcreek Dr, Columbia, SC 29210

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 090903 · Avail. Jul 15

$686

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Unit 080808 · Avail. Aug 5

$693

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Unit 111106 · Avail. Jul 19

$731

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

See 6+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 040409 · Avail. Jul 20

$848

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Waterford.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pool
24hr maintenance
24hr laundry
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pet friendly
bbq/grill
cc payments
e-payments
internet cafe
online portal
package receiving
Waterford is located at 1340 Longcreek Drive Columbia, SC and is managed by First Communities, a reputable property management company with verified listings on http://www.rentcafe.com/. Waterford offers 1 to 2 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 500 to 1250 sq.ft. Amenities include Air Conditioner, Business Center, Clubhouse, Extra Storage, Fireplace and more. Property is located in the 29210 ZIP code.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 4-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $100; Surety bond $175-$438
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $300.00
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet
restrictions: Pets allowed per management approval and applicable fees paid
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Waterford have any available units?
Waterford has 10 units available starting at $686 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Columbia, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does Waterford have?
Some of Waterford's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Waterford currently offering any rent specials?
Waterford is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Waterford pet-friendly?
Yes, Waterford is pet friendly.
Does Waterford offer parking?
Yes, Waterford offers parking.
Does Waterford have units with washers and dryers?
No, Waterford does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Waterford have a pool?
Yes, Waterford has a pool.
Does Waterford have accessible units?
Yes, Waterford has accessible units.
Does Waterford have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Waterford has units with dishwashers.
