Lease Length: 4-13 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $100; Surety bond $175-$438
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $300.00
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet
restrictions: Pets allowed per management approval and applicable fees paid
Parking Details: Parking Lot.