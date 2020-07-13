Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center elevator 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill clubhouse concierge conference room hot tub internet access lobby online portal package receiving

The Palms on Main is Columbia's most sought-after address. The transformation of a historic hotel on the corner of Main and Lady Street features an exclusive number of luxury apartment homes. With a premium location just a stone's throw from the State House, the central business district, and the University of South Carolina, you will find yourself enjoying the varied entertainment and sporting pleasures of the Vista and Downtown Columbia. The Palms on Main is unique in Columbia; an elegant reprisal of Art Deco sophistication with all of the modern upgrades that that make life significantly more enjoyable.