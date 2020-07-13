All apartments in Columbia
The Palms on Main
The Palms on Main

1155 Lady St · (803) 220-3802
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
One month free on select units! Sign a lease for July or August and receive a $250 gift card!
Location

1155 Lady St, Columbia, SC 29201
Downtown

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 410 · Avail. now

$955

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 580 sqft

Unit 308 · Avail. now

$955

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 580 sqft

Unit 404 · Avail. now

$955

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 580 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 214 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,799

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Palms on Main.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
elevator
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
clubhouse
concierge
conference room
hot tub
internet access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
The Palms on Main is Columbia's most sought-after address. The transformation of a historic hotel on the corner of Main and Lady Street features an exclusive number of luxury apartment homes. With a premium location just a stone's throw from the State House, the central business district, and the University of South Carolina, you will find yourself enjoying the varied entertainment and sporting pleasures of the Vista and Downtown Columbia. The Palms on Main is unique in Columbia; an elegant reprisal of Art Deco sophistication with all of the modern upgrades that that make life significantly more enjoyable.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit/background
Move-in Fees: $350 admin fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
fee: $300 (first pet), $200 (second pet)
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Weight limit: 65 lbs
Parking Details: Garage lot, assigned. The parking fee is $75 in garage and $80 in Lady Street garage. Please call our leasing office for complete parking information.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Palms on Main have any available units?
The Palms on Main has 16 units available starting at $955 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Columbia, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does The Palms on Main have?
Some of The Palms on Main's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Palms on Main currently offering any rent specials?
The Palms on Main is offering the following rent specials: One month free on select units! Sign a lease for July or August and receive a $250 gift card!
Is The Palms on Main pet-friendly?
Yes, The Palms on Main is pet friendly.
Does The Palms on Main offer parking?
Yes, The Palms on Main offers parking.
Does The Palms on Main have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Palms on Main does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Palms on Main have a pool?
Yes, The Palms on Main has a pool.
Does The Palms on Main have accessible units?
No, The Palms on Main does not have accessible units.
Does The Palms on Main have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Palms on Main has units with dishwashers.
