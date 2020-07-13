The Palms on Main

Lease Length: 6-12 months Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit/background
Move-in Fees: $350 admin fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
fee: $300 (first pet), $200 (second pet)
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Weight limit: 65 lbs
Parking Details: Garage lot, assigned. The parking fee is $75 in garage and $80 in Lady Street garage. Please call our leasing office for complete parking information.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.