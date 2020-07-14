Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony bathtub oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed garage pool gym bbq/grill courtyard dog park

Come home to the quiet relaxation of The Keswick. Private and luxurious, this is a haven with numerous amenities. The Keswick is perfectly located near major interstates with access to historic downtown, shopping, medical facilities, and recreation. Available for your convenience are a clubhouse that can be rented for family events, a fitness center, a dog park and a sparkling swimming pool with a lap lane and hammocks to relax and enjoy your favorite book. Experience the ease of deluxe apartment living amid beautifully landscaped grounds. You'll have the time to pursue your interests while enjoying maintenance-free living. The apartments have attached garages with remotes, internal staircases, vaulted ceiling, wood burning fireplaces, gournet kitchens and closets that are the envey of all! Now offering Upgraded apartments with black appliances, brushed nickel fixtures and plank wood flooring.