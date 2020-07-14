All apartments in Columbia
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:10 AM

The Keswick

840 Sparkleberry Ln · (803) 232-7908
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

840 Sparkleberry Ln, Columbia, SC 29229

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1800-1806 · Avail. Aug 8

$911

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 772 sqft

Unit 1800-1805 · Avail. Aug 8

$930

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 793 sqft

Unit 400-403 · Avail. Sep 8

$940

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 851 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 700-701 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,176

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1073 sqft

Unit 200-206 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,346

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1305 sqft

Unit 1100-1104 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,560

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1283 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1500-1509 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1465 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Keswick.

Amenities

patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
garage
pool
gym
bbq/grill
courtyard
dog park
Come home to the quiet relaxation of The Keswick. Private and luxurious, this is a haven with numerous amenities. The Keswick is perfectly located near major interstates with access to historic downtown, shopping, medical facilities, and recreation. Available for your convenience are a clubhouse that can be rented for family events, a fitness center, a dog park and a sparkling swimming pool with a lap lane and hammocks to relax and enjoy your favorite book. Experience the ease of deluxe apartment living amid beautifully landscaped grounds. You'll have the time to pursue your interests while enjoying maintenance-free living. The apartments have attached garages with remotes, internal staircases, vaulted ceiling, wood burning fireplaces, gournet kitchens and closets that are the envey of all! Now offering Upgraded apartments with black appliances, brushed nickel fixtures and plank wood flooring.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Keswick have any available units?
The Keswick has 7 units available starting at $911 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Columbia, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does The Keswick have?
Some of The Keswick's amenities include patio / balcony, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Keswick currently offering any rent specials?
The Keswick is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Keswick pet-friendly?
Yes, The Keswick is pet friendly.
Does The Keswick offer parking?
Yes, The Keswick offers parking.
Does The Keswick have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Keswick does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Keswick have a pool?
Yes, The Keswick has a pool.
Does The Keswick have accessible units?
No, The Keswick does not have accessible units.
Does The Keswick have units with dishwashers?
No, The Keswick does not have units with dishwashers.
