Spring Lake Apartments.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pool gym on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill clubhouse key fob access package receiving playground

Fresh air and wide open spaces... the natural world really is at your doorstep. A 33 acre lake, stocked for fishing, awaits along with many features you desire with a convenient location. Enjoy our 24 hour Fitness Center and Laundry Facility, huge playground and fenced in Pet Park. Come out and swim in our beautiful pool that over looks the lake or enjoy a picnic by the lake with us. Spring Lakes offers large floor plans, excellent location and the best prices in Columbia. Come in today and make this gorgeous setting your new home! Ask about our specials!



