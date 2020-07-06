Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel dishwasher bathtub carpet extra storage oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area clubhouse coffee bar internet cafe dog park 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access online portal tennis court trash valet cats allowed on-site laundry 24hr maintenance playground

Landmark at Pine Court Apartment Homes is located on the banks of the lush Broad River in Columbia, SC and is less than one mile from Interstates 26 and 20. The University of South Carolina and downtown Columbia are only 3 short miles away. Enjoy the outdoors at Columbia Canal and Riverfront Park, Lake Murray, or go shopping at the nearby Columbiana Centre Mall. Just steps from your Pine Court front door you will find an invigorating 24-hour fitness center, swimming pool, tennis courts and a relaxing spa. Everyday conveniences are also available with our gated entry access, private garage parking or the executive business center for that last-minute project. All homes feature open concept arrangements with ample storage and plenty of light from expansive windows. Kitchens feature breakfast bars, pantries and separate dining areas and some homes include a wood-burning fireplace.



