All apartments in Columbia
Find more places like
Landmark at Pine Court Apartment Homes.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbia, SC
/
Landmark at Pine Court Apartment Homes
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:43 PM

Landmark at Pine Court Apartment Homes

3900 Bentley Dr · (803) 572-4256
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Columbia
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3900 Bentley Dr, Columbia, SC 29210

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1122 · Avail. now

$816

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 632 sqft

Unit 0421 · Avail. Aug 28

$822

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 0436 · Avail. Aug 24

$827

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

See 6+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1412 · Avail. Jul 28

$869

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 980 sqft

Unit 1411 · Avail. now

$889

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 980 sqft

Unit 1614 · Avail. Aug 15

$904

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 980 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Landmark at Pine Court Apartment Homes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
coffee bar
internet cafe
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
online portal
tennis court
trash valet
cats allowed
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
playground
Landmark at Pine Court Apartment Homes is located on the banks of the lush Broad River in Columbia, SC and is less than one mile from Interstates 26 and 20. The University of South Carolina and downtown Columbia are only 3 short miles away. Enjoy the outdoors at Columbia Canal and Riverfront Park, Lake Murray, or go shopping at the nearby Columbiana Centre Mall. Just steps from your Pine Court front door you will find an invigorating 24-hour fitness center, swimming pool, tennis courts and a relaxing spa. Everyday conveniences are also available with our gated entry access, private garage parking or the executive business center for that last-minute project. All homes feature open concept arrangements with ample storage and plenty of light from expansive windows. Kitchens feature breakfast bars, pantries and separate dining areas and some homes include a wood-burning fireplace.

Contact us today or reserve your new home online!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Landmark at Pine Court Apartment Homes have any available units?
Landmark at Pine Court Apartment Homes has 15 units available starting at $816 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Columbia, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does Landmark at Pine Court Apartment Homes have?
Some of Landmark at Pine Court Apartment Homes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Landmark at Pine Court Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Landmark at Pine Court Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Landmark at Pine Court Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Landmark at Pine Court Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Landmark at Pine Court Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Landmark at Pine Court Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Landmark at Pine Court Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Landmark at Pine Court Apartment Homes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Landmark at Pine Court Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, Landmark at Pine Court Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does Landmark at Pine Court Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, Landmark at Pine Court Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does Landmark at Pine Court Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Landmark at Pine Court Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Companion at the Palms
1155 Clemson Frontage Rd
Columbia, SC 29229
Varia at Oakcrest
1310 Oakcrest Dr
Columbia, SC 29223
Three Rivers Apartments
900 Gracern Rd
Columbia, SC 29210
Hampton Greene
500 Gills Creek Pkwy
Columbia, SC 29209
The Arbors at Windsor Lake
8720 Windsor Lake Blvd
Columbia, SC 29223
612 Whaley
612 Whaley St
Columbia, SC 29201
THE APARTMENTS AT PALMETTO COMPRESS
612 Devine St
Columbia, SC 29201
5000 Forest
5000 Forest Dr
Columbia, SC 29206

Similar Pages

Columbia 1 BedroomsColumbia 2 BedroomsColumbia Apartments with ParkingColumbia Pet Friendly PlacesColumbia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Aiken, SCWest Columbia, SCLexington, SCSt. Andrews, SCCayce, SCSumter, SCIrmo, SCForest Acres, SCChester, SCLakewood, SCDentsville, SCWoodfield, SC

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Congaree VistaOlympiaDowntownGranby Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

Benedict CollegeUniversity of South Carolina-ColumbiaMidlands Technical CollegeUniversity of South Carolina-AikenUniversity of South Carolina-Sumter