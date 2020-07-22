Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet oven range Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse internet cafe gym playground pool racquetball court 24hr maintenance bbq/grill sauna tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly business center e-payments game room hot tub online portal

Welcome home to a comfortable community with beautiful apartment homes for rent in Columbia, SC. At Lakes at Harbison, we're excited to offer quality one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans. Take advantage of a private patio or balcony and air conditioning — but that's not all! Some of our community amenities include a cyber cafe, swimming pool, and a free gym membership for our residents.



Curious about what's nearby the community? Within minutes of leaving Lakes at Harbison, you’ll find great restaurants like Tsunami of Harbison and Applebee's Grill + Bar. We're also located near great shopping and entertainment venues.



