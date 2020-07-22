All apartments in Columbia
Lakes at Harbison
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:00 PM

Lakes at Harbison

Open Now until 5:30pm
100 Fairforest Rd · (803) 373-7122
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

100 Fairforest Rd, Columbia, SC 29212
Broad River Corridor

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit D07 · Avail. now

$830

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1150 sqft

Unit B08 · Avail. now

$830

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1150 sqft

Unit E08 · Avail. now

$930

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1150 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit A02 · Avail. now

$1,025

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1230 sqft

Unit A05 · Avail. now

$1,025

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1230 sqft

Unit B06 · Avail. now

$1,025

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1230 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lakes at Harbison.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
internet cafe
gym
playground
pool
racquetball court
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
sauna
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
business center
e-payments
game room
hot tub
online portal
Welcome home to a comfortable community with beautiful apartment homes for rent in Columbia, SC. At Lakes at Harbison, we're excited to offer quality one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans. Take advantage of a private patio or balcony and air conditioning — but that's not all! Some of our community amenities include a cyber cafe, swimming pool, and a free gym membership for our residents.

Curious about what's nearby the community? Within minutes of leaving Lakes at Harbison, you’ll find great restaurants like Tsunami of Harbison and Applebee's Grill + Bar. We're also located near great shopping and entertainment venues.

Lakes at Harbison Apartments is proudly managed by Peak Living. At Peak Living, our mission is to provide the highest quality property management services in the industry. We achieve this through our greatest asset: our people. Our on-site and regional management teams offer unsurpassed customer service and local expertise for those living at our properties and for our clients. Our experience and entrepreneurial spirit mean that we understand that no two buildings or clients are the same, and as such, flexibility and adaptability are key to achieving investment goals. Through the use of the latest technologies, Peak Living is able to provide exceptional accounting/reporting as well as industry-leading portal functionality for prospective and current residents, including digital lease signing, online work order submission, and online payments.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-5, 6-8, 12-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $250-1st months rent
Move-in Fees: $150
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $5 per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply. Please see the office for fees & other details!
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Lakes at Harbison have any available units?
Lakes at Harbison has 6 units available starting at $830 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Columbia, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does Lakes at Harbison have?
Some of Lakes at Harbison's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lakes at Harbison currently offering any rent specials?
Lakes at Harbison is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lakes at Harbison pet-friendly?
Yes, Lakes at Harbison is pet friendly.
Does Lakes at Harbison offer parking?
Yes, Lakes at Harbison offers parking.
Does Lakes at Harbison have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Lakes at Harbison offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Lakes at Harbison have a pool?
Yes, Lakes at Harbison has a pool.
Does Lakes at Harbison have accessible units?
No, Lakes at Harbison does not have accessible units.
Does Lakes at Harbison have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Lakes at Harbison has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Lakes at Harbison?
Add a Message
