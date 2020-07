Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup dishwasher in unit laundry carpet ceiling fan oven range refrigerator Property Amenities car wash area clubhouse 24hr gym pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance internet access

Gable Hill is located at 310 Ross Rd. Columbia, SC and is managed by First Communities, a reputable property management company with verified listings on http://www.rentcafe.com/. Gable Hill offers 1 to 3 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 800 to 1150 sq.ft. Amenities include Air Conditioner, Clubhouse, Fireplace, Fitness Center, High Speed Internet and more. Property is located in the 29223 ZIP code.