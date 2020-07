Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated bathtub cable included garbage disposal ice maker oven range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center car wash area clubhouse dog park 24hr gym on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill garage guest parking cats allowed alarm system conference room courtyard internet access

Finding apartment home living in Columbia, SC has never been easier! Carrington Place at Wildewood is minutes from shopping, restaurants, parks and entertainment. Carrington Place at Wildewood is also conveniently located near the I-20 and I-26, Benedict College, Columbia College, and the University of South Carolina making it easy to live where you like to study and play. We offer eight different floor plans with one, two and three bedrooms from which to choose. Finding the right apartment home has never been more effortless. All of our floor plans have ceiling fans, crown molding, energy efficient upgrades, kitchen back-splash, oversized closets, a private balcony or patio and washer/dryer connections. Make life enjoyable again with Carrington Place at Wildewood.



The luxury doesn't end when you leave your apartment home because our community has something for everyone. Enjoy some fun in the sun at our resort-style swimming pool or unwind after work in our 24-hour state-of-the-art f