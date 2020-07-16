All apartments in Columbia
810 South Prospect Street

Location

810 South Prospect Street, Columbia, SC 29205
South Kilbourne

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,256

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1274 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Come tour this two bed, one bath home today! This unit has 1274 square feet of space, minutes away from US-378. Pet friendly.

Take advantage of our self-showing tour with our Rently app. Click the Schedule a Tour or Check Availability button on this page and you’ll be able to see this home ASAP.

BONUS: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

BE AWARE: Scams are operating in this region. Email leasing.columbia@greatjones.co to contact an official Great Jones representative about this property. Great Jones will never advertise on Craigslist, ask you to wire money, or ask you to keep the key to the home for move in.

This property comes in as-is condition. If this property is part of a homeowner’s association, additional fees may apply. This property does not accept Section 8 vouchers.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 810 South Prospect Street have any available units?
810 South Prospect Street has a unit available for $1,256 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbia, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
Is 810 South Prospect Street currently offering any rent specials?
810 South Prospect Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 810 South Prospect Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 810 South Prospect Street is pet friendly.
Does 810 South Prospect Street offer parking?
No, 810 South Prospect Street does not offer parking.
Does 810 South Prospect Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 810 South Prospect Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 810 South Prospect Street have a pool?
No, 810 South Prospect Street does not have a pool.
Does 810 South Prospect Street have accessible units?
No, 810 South Prospect Street does not have accessible units.
Does 810 South Prospect Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 810 South Prospect Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 810 South Prospect Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 810 South Prospect Street does not have units with air conditioning.
