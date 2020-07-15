All apartments in Columbia
Last updated July 8 2020 at 5:47 PM

7315 Venus Road

7315 Venus Road
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7315 Venus Road, Columbia, SC 29209

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,292

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1423 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Come tour this three bed, two bath home today! This unit has 1423 square feet of space, minutes away from I-77. Pet friendly.

Take advantage of our self-showing tour with our Rently app. Click the Schedule a Tour or Check Availability button on this page and you’ll be able to see this home ASAP.

BONUS: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

BE AWARE: Scams are operating in this region. Email leasing.columbia@greatjones.co to contact an official Great Jones representative about this property. Great Jones will never advertise on Craigslist, ask you to wire money, or ask you to keep the key to the home for move in.

This property comes in as-is condition. If this property is part of a homeowner’s association, additional fees may apply. This property does not accept Section 8 vouchers.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7315 Venus Road have any available units?
7315 Venus Road has a unit available for $1,292 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbia, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
Is 7315 Venus Road currently offering any rent specials?
7315 Venus Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7315 Venus Road pet-friendly?
No, 7315 Venus Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does 7315 Venus Road offer parking?
No, 7315 Venus Road does not offer parking.
Does 7315 Venus Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7315 Venus Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7315 Venus Road have a pool?
No, 7315 Venus Road does not have a pool.
Does 7315 Venus Road have accessible units?
No, 7315 Venus Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7315 Venus Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 7315 Venus Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7315 Venus Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 7315 Venus Road does not have units with air conditioning.
