504 South Ott Road

ALL BRICK AND UPDATED IN ROSEWOOD - A charming home in a great neighborhood! Refinished hardwood floors throughout. Freshly painted. Three bedrooms and 2 full baths. Open floorplan with two Living areas and a Dining Room. Two decorative fireplaces located in each living area. Master Bedroom has a private bathroom and separate entrance directly from the outside. Two additional bedrooms with a shared hallway and shared bath. Large yard with extra parking. Screened porch. Short distance to downtown Columbia, USC’s Williams Brice Football Stadium, Owens Park (soccer, disc golf, track for running, and biking).



