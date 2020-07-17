All apartments in Columbia
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:07 PM

504 South Ott Road

504 South Ott Road · (803) 732-0087
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

504 South Ott Road, Columbia, SC 29205
South Kilbourne

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 504 South Ott Road · Avail. now

$2,295

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1660 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
ALL BRICK AND UPDATED IN ROSEWOOD - A charming home in a great neighborhood! Refinished hardwood floors throughout. Freshly painted. Three bedrooms and 2 full baths. Open floorplan with two Living areas and a Dining Room. Two decorative fireplaces located in each living area. Master Bedroom has a private bathroom and separate entrance directly from the outside. Two additional bedrooms with a shared hallway and shared bath. Large yard with extra parking. Screened porch. Short distance to downtown Columbia, USC’s Williams Brice Football Stadium, Owens Park (soccer, disc golf, track for running, and biking).

(RLNE5872539)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 504 South Ott Road have any available units?
504 South Ott Road has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbia, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 504 South Ott Road have?
Some of 504 South Ott Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 504 South Ott Road currently offering any rent specials?
504 South Ott Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 504 South Ott Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 504 South Ott Road is pet friendly.
Does 504 South Ott Road offer parking?
Yes, 504 South Ott Road offers parking.
Does 504 South Ott Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 504 South Ott Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 504 South Ott Road have a pool?
No, 504 South Ott Road does not have a pool.
Does 504 South Ott Road have accessible units?
No, 504 South Ott Road does not have accessible units.
Does 504 South Ott Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 504 South Ott Road does not have units with dishwashers.
