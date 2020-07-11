Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Columbia
Find more places like 5030 Kilbourne Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Columbia, SC
/
5030 Kilbourne Road
Last updated July 18 2020 at 10:10 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5030 Kilbourne Road
5030 Kilbourne Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbia
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
5030 Kilbourne Road, Columbia, SC 29209
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
internet access
Lake Katherine Area - Ranch home located on corner lot near Ft. Jackson, I-77, shopping and dining.
(RLNE5902462)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5030 Kilbourne Road have any available units?
5030 Kilbourne Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbia, SC
.
How much is rent in Columbia, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbia Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5030 Kilbourne Road have?
Some of 5030 Kilbourne Road's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5030 Kilbourne Road currently offering any rent specials?
5030 Kilbourne Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5030 Kilbourne Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5030 Kilbourne Road is pet friendly.
Does 5030 Kilbourne Road offer parking?
Yes, 5030 Kilbourne Road offers parking.
Does 5030 Kilbourne Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5030 Kilbourne Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5030 Kilbourne Road have a pool?
No, 5030 Kilbourne Road does not have a pool.
Does 5030 Kilbourne Road have accessible units?
No, 5030 Kilbourne Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5030 Kilbourne Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5030 Kilbourne Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Landmark at Pine Court Apartment Homes
3900 Bentley Dr
Columbia, SC 29210
Avenue at Harbison
113 Paces Brook Ave
Columbia, SC 29212
Varia at Oakcrest
1310 Oakcrest Dr
Columbia, SC 29223
Vantage at Wildewood
811 Mallet Hill Rd
Columbia, SC 29223
THE APARTMENTS AT PALMETTO COMPRESS
612 Devine St
Columbia, SC 29201
Nexus at Sandhill
780 Fashion Dr
Columbia, SC 29229
KRC Foxfire
408 Foxfire Dr
Columbia, SC 29212
5000 Forest
5000 Forest Dr
Columbia, SC 29206
Similar Pages
Columbia 1 Bedrooms
Columbia 2 Bedrooms
Columbia Apartments with Parking
Columbia Pet Friendly Places
Columbia Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Aiken, SC
West Columbia, SC
Lexington, SC
St. Andrews, SC
Sumter, SC
Irmo, SC
Cayce, SC
Forest Acres, SC
Newberry, SC
Dentsville, SC
Seven Oaks, SC
Dalzell, SC
Nearby Neighborhoods
The Congaree Vista
Olympia
Robert Mills Historic
Granby Hill
Apartments Near Colleges
Benedict College
University of South Carolina-Columbia
Midlands Technical College
University of South Carolina-Aiken
University of South Carolina-Sumter