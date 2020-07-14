All apartments in Columbia
Find more places like
5000 Forest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbia, SC
/
5000 Forest
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:14 AM

5000 Forest

5000 Forest Dr · (803) 770-4721
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Contact us today to learn more about our limited time savings!
Browse Similar Places
Columbia
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5000 Forest Dr, Columbia, SC 29206

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 2408 · Avail. now

$1,100

Studio · 1 Bath · 595 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 1205 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,110

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 621 sqft

Unit 1307 · Avail. now

$1,120

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 621 sqft

Unit 3205 · Avail. now

$1,120

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 621 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2302 · Avail. now

$1,360

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1003 sqft

Unit 2202 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,360

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1003 sqft

Unit 2402 · Avail. Aug 6

$1,380

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1003 sqft

See 7+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 5000 Forest.

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
green community
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
parking
pet friendly
bbq/grill
fire pit
green community
smoke-free community
Your health and safety are important to us. We strongly encourage guests to wear masks and practice social distancing when visiting our offices.



Brand New, Visit & Move-In Today! 5000 Forest is redefining apartment living. A fusion of simple elegance and modern luxury, you'll find a space that is tailored to your unique style in our spacious studio, one, and two bedroom homes. Beautiful granite countertops, tiled backsplashes, and sleek appliances are only the beginning. Conveniently located near the intersection of Forest and Trenholm, living at 5000 Forest puts you right in the center of it all. Minutes away from downtown Columbia, you have direct access to the area's best shopping, dining, and entertainment. Whether you're shopping at Trenholm Plaza, taking a stroll down the river walk, visiting the Columbia Museum of Art, or having a date night at The Vista, life at 5000 Forest is one worth celebrating. Join the VIP list today, to get exclusive news and updates!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 5000 Forest have any available units?
5000 Forest has 19 units available starting at $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Columbia, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 5000 Forest have?
Some of 5000 Forest's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5000 Forest currently offering any rent specials?
5000 Forest is offering the following rent specials: Contact us today to learn more about our limited time savings!
Is 5000 Forest pet-friendly?
Yes, 5000 Forest is pet friendly.
Does 5000 Forest offer parking?
Yes, 5000 Forest offers parking.
Does 5000 Forest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5000 Forest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5000 Forest have a pool?
No, 5000 Forest does not have a pool.
Does 5000 Forest have accessible units?
Yes, 5000 Forest has accessible units.
Does 5000 Forest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5000 Forest has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Waterford
1340 Longcreek Dr
Columbia, SC 29210
Varia at Oakcrest
1310 Oakcrest Dr
Columbia, SC 29223
42 Magnolia
5150 Forest Dr
Columbia, SC 29206
Vantage at Wildewood
811 Mallet Hill Rd
Columbia, SC 29223
CanalSide Lofts
383 Taylor St
Columbia, SC 29201
THE APARTMENTS AT PALMETTO COMPRESS
612 Devine St
Columbia, SC 29201
The Heights at Lake Murray
100 Walden Heights Drive
Columbia, SC 29063
Wildewood
127 Sparkleberry Ln
Columbia, SC 29229

Similar Pages

Columbia 1 BedroomsColumbia 2 BedroomsColumbia Apartments with ParkingColumbia Pet Friendly PlacesColumbia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Aiken, SCWest Columbia, SCLexington, SCSt. Andrews, SCCayce, SCSumter, SCIrmo, SCForest Acres, SCChester, SCLakewood, SCDentsville, SCWoodfield, SC

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Congaree VistaOlympiaDowntownGranby Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

Benedict CollegeUniversity of South Carolina-ColumbiaMidlands Technical CollegeUniversity of South Carolina-AikenUniversity of South Carolina-Sumter