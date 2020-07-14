Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities accessible elevator parking pet friendly bbq/grill fire pit green community smoke-free community

Brand New, Visit & Move-In Today! 5000 Forest is redefining apartment living. A fusion of simple elegance and modern luxury, you'll find a space that is tailored to your unique style in our spacious studio, one, and two bedroom homes. Beautiful granite countertops, tiled backsplashes, and sleek appliances are only the beginning. Conveniently located near the intersection of Forest and Trenholm, living at 5000 Forest puts you right in the center of it all. Minutes away from downtown Columbia, you have direct access to the area's best shopping, dining, and entertainment. Whether you're shopping at Trenholm Plaza, taking a stroll down the river walk, visiting the Columbia Museum of Art, or having a date night at The Vista, life at 5000 Forest is one worth celebrating. Join the VIP list today, to get exclusive news and updates!