2607 Devine Street
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM
1 of 1
2607 Devine Street
2607 Devine Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
2607 Devine Street, Columbia, SC 29205
Old Shandon
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Great Shandon location. Downtown living, walk to shopping and dining. Gated community.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2607 Devine Street have any available units?
2607 Devine Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbia, SC
.
How much is rent in Columbia, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbia Rent Report
.
Is 2607 Devine Street currently offering any rent specials?
2607 Devine Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2607 Devine Street pet-friendly?
No, 2607 Devine Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbia
.
Does 2607 Devine Street offer parking?
No, 2607 Devine Street does not offer parking.
Does 2607 Devine Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2607 Devine Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2607 Devine Street have a pool?
No, 2607 Devine Street does not have a pool.
Does 2607 Devine Street have accessible units?
No, 2607 Devine Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2607 Devine Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2607 Devine Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2607 Devine Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2607 Devine Street does not have units with air conditioning.
