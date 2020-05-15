2319 Park Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly cats allowed

Welcome! If you enjoy older homes, especially those with historical significance this is the house for you. Elmwood is in the Downtown area of Columbia where you can view a recent remodeled “historic home.” This house features 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, hardwood flooring in every room except the master bedroom, with high ceilings and a loft upstairs. The master bedroom has a fireplace and granite counters in the suite bathroom. Let's not forget, the private screened balcony that is the width of the house for morning coffee with a relaxing view of the garden like backyard. Downstairs has a great foyer entrance and a split staircase. You will be able to enjoy both a formal living and dining room, a large family room with a fireplace and a large lovely built-in bookcase. The lovely huge kitchen has brand-new microwave and oven, and granite counters. You will love the large screen in porch which is great for entertaining. Also FYI we just replaced one of the HVAC units with a brand new unit. each unrelated person over 18 must qualify for full rent based on income and other basic criteria.

Contact us to schedule a showing.