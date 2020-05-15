All apartments in Columbia
2319 Park Street

2319 Park Street · (803) 998-2004
Location

2319 Park Street, Columbia, SC 29201
Elmwood Park

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 3100 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
Welcome! If you enjoy older homes, especially those with historical significance this is the house for you. Elmwood is in the Downtown area of Columbia where you can view a recent remodeled “historic home.” This house features 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, hardwood flooring in every room except the master bedroom, with high ceilings and a loft upstairs. The master bedroom has a fireplace and granite counters in the suite bathroom. Let's not forget, the private screened balcony that is the width of the house for morning coffee with a relaxing view of the garden like backyard. Downstairs has a great foyer entrance and a split staircase. You will be able to enjoy both a formal living and dining room, a large family room with a fireplace and a large lovely built-in bookcase. The lovely huge kitchen has brand-new microwave and oven, and granite counters. You will love the large screen in porch which is great for entertaining. Also FYI we just replaced one of the HVAC units with a brand new unit. each unrelated person over 18 must qualify for full rent based on income and other basic criteria.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2319 Park Street have any available units?
2319 Park Street has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbia, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2319 Park Street have?
Some of 2319 Park Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2319 Park Street currently offering any rent specials?
2319 Park Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2319 Park Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2319 Park Street is pet friendly.
Does 2319 Park Street offer parking?
No, 2319 Park Street does not offer parking.
Does 2319 Park Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2319 Park Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2319 Park Street have a pool?
No, 2319 Park Street does not have a pool.
Does 2319 Park Street have accessible units?
No, 2319 Park Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2319 Park Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2319 Park Street does not have units with dishwashers.
