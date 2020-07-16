All apartments in Columbia
2144 Barhamville Road

2144 Barhamville Road · No Longer Available
Location

2144 Barhamville Road, Columbia, SC 29204
Edgewood

Amenities

pet friendly
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Come tour this two bed, one bath home today! This unit has 840 square feet of space, with amenities including ceiling fans. Minutes away from US-1. Pet friendly.

Take advantage of our self-showing tour with our Rently app. Click the Schedule a Tour or Check Availability button on this page and you’ll be able to see this home ASAP.

BONUS: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

BE AWARE: Scams are operating in this region. Email leasing.columbia@greatjones.co to contact an official Great Jones representative about this property. Great Jones will never advertise on Craigslist, ask you to wire money, or ask you to keep the key to the home for move in.

This property comes in as-is condition. If this property is part of a homeowner’s association, additional fees may apply. This property does not accept Section 8 vouchers.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2144 Barhamville Road have any available units?
2144 Barhamville Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, SC.
How much is rent in Columbia, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
Is 2144 Barhamville Road currently offering any rent specials?
2144 Barhamville Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2144 Barhamville Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2144 Barhamville Road is pet friendly.
Does 2144 Barhamville Road offer parking?
No, 2144 Barhamville Road does not offer parking.
Does 2144 Barhamville Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2144 Barhamville Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2144 Barhamville Road have a pool?
No, 2144 Barhamville Road does not have a pool.
Does 2144 Barhamville Road have accessible units?
No, 2144 Barhamville Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2144 Barhamville Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2144 Barhamville Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2144 Barhamville Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2144 Barhamville Road does not have units with air conditioning.
