Home
Columbia, SC
1601 Hagood Ave
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM
1601 Hagood Ave
1601 Hagood Street
No Longer Available
Location
1601 Hagood Street, Columbia, SC 29204
Melrose Heights
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
Forest Hills - Lovely home located on the corner of Hagood and Trenholm Rd.
(RLNE4108648)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1601 Hagood Ave have any available units?
1601 Hagood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbia, SC
.
How much is rent in Columbia, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbia Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1601 Hagood Ave have?
Some of 1601 Hagood Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1601 Hagood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1601 Hagood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1601 Hagood Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1601 Hagood Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1601 Hagood Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1601 Hagood Ave offers parking.
Does 1601 Hagood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1601 Hagood Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1601 Hagood Ave have a pool?
No, 1601 Hagood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1601 Hagood Ave have accessible units?
No, 1601 Hagood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1601 Hagood Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1601 Hagood Ave has units with dishwashers.
