Last updated June 10 2020 at 6:56 PM

1500 Argent Court

1500 Argent Court · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1823562
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1500 Argent Court, Columbia, SC 29203
Windemere Springs

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$916

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1131 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A charming property in Columbia! Your next home includes:

--2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
--1,131 square feet
--Updated flooring and ceiling fans throughout
--Adorable side porch with beautiful arches
--Washer/dryer connections
--Central HVAC
--Pet friendly!

Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors.

Home comes in as-is condition.
|Amenities: Ceiling fans,Wood-style flooring,Carpet,Washer/ Dryer Hookups
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1500 Argent Court have any available units?
1500 Argent Court has a unit available for $916 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbia, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1500 Argent Court have?
Some of 1500 Argent Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1500 Argent Court currently offering any rent specials?
1500 Argent Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1500 Argent Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1500 Argent Court is pet friendly.
Does 1500 Argent Court offer parking?
No, 1500 Argent Court does not offer parking.
Does 1500 Argent Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1500 Argent Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1500 Argent Court have a pool?
No, 1500 Argent Court does not have a pool.
Does 1500 Argent Court have accessible units?
No, 1500 Argent Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1500 Argent Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1500 Argent Court does not have units with dishwashers.
