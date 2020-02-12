1500 Argent Court

Amenities

A charming property in Columbia! Your next home includes:



--2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

--1,131 square feet

--Updated flooring and ceiling fans throughout

--Adorable side porch with beautiful arches

--Washer/dryer connections

--Central HVAC

--Pet friendly!



Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors.



Home comes in as-is condition.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.