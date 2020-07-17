Available 08/01/20 ATTENTION STUDENTS! PERFECT FOR STUDENTS! - Property Id: 301446
PRICE REDUCED! ATTENTON COLLEGE STUDENTS!
LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Perfect home for students and close to school! Home has 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath with open floor plan -hardwoods throughout! Home is approximately 1300 sf with big back yard! Nice sized bedrooms! Home will go quick! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/301446 Property Id 301446
(RLNE5858885)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1312 WOODROW STREET have any available units?
1312 WOODROW STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, SC.
How much is rent in Columbia, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1312 WOODROW STREET have?
Some of 1312 WOODROW STREET's amenities include pet friendly, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1312 WOODROW STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1312 WOODROW STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1312 WOODROW STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1312 WOODROW STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1312 WOODROW STREET offer parking?
No, 1312 WOODROW STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1312 WOODROW STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1312 WOODROW STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1312 WOODROW STREET have a pool?
No, 1312 WOODROW STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1312 WOODROW STREET have accessible units?
No, 1312 WOODROW STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1312 WOODROW STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1312 WOODROW STREET does not have units with dishwashers.