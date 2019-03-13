124 Culliver Road

Amenities
BEAUTIFUL HOME CONGAREE POINTE - Award Winning Open Floorplan Featuring 3 Bedrooms, 2/5 Baths Plus Second Upstairs Den! Family Room Features Engineered Flooring. Spacious Kitchen with Granite Counter Tops, Breakfast Bar, and Stainless Steel Appliances. Master Bath Features a Walk-in Closet, and Private Bathroom with Dual Granite Vanity. Two Car Garage. Tankless Water Heater. This energy efficient home is conveniently located just minutes from downtown Columbia, USC, Fort Jackson and so much more!
(RLNE2637580)