Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

124 Culliver Road

124 Culliver Rd · (803) 732-0087
Location

124 Culliver Rd, Columbia, SC 29209

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 124 Culliver Road · Avail. now

$1,525

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1940 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL HOME CONGAREE POINTE - Award Winning Open Floorplan Featuring 3 Bedrooms, 2/5 Baths Plus Second Upstairs Den! Family Room Features Engineered Flooring. Spacious Kitchen with Granite Counter Tops, Breakfast Bar, and Stainless Steel Appliances. Master Bath Features a Walk-in Closet, and Private Bathroom with Dual Granite Vanity. Two Car Garage. Tankless Water Heater. This energy efficient home is conveniently located just minutes from downtown Columbia, USC, Fort Jackson and so much more!

(RLNE2637580)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 124 Culliver Road have any available units?
124 Culliver Road has a unit available for $1,525 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbia, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 124 Culliver Road have?
Some of 124 Culliver Road's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 124 Culliver Road currently offering any rent specials?
124 Culliver Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 124 Culliver Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 124 Culliver Road is pet friendly.
Does 124 Culliver Road offer parking?
Yes, 124 Culliver Road does offer parking.
Does 124 Culliver Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 124 Culliver Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 124 Culliver Road have a pool?
No, 124 Culliver Road does not have a pool.
Does 124 Culliver Road have accessible units?
No, 124 Culliver Road does not have accessible units.
Does 124 Culliver Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 124 Culliver Road does not have units with dishwashers.
