1018 Marion Street #2

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

The Senate Club offers a historic charm along with original hardwood floors and bricks, but furnishes stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. A semi-private balcony with each apartment, mirrored closets in each bedroom, and a washer/dryer are included. Enjoy the convenience of a private parking lot or being within walking distance to the USC campus, Horseshoe, State House, and the downtown business district - a vibrant city center with friendly locals, delicious food, and great shopping all within walking distance. Note: Photos are a representation of the property.