Amenities

Our 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes are uniquely designed with comfort and style in mind. These spacious suites are filled with upscale amenities such as granite countertops, walk-in closets, and in-suite washers and dryers to contribute to a higher standard of living. With a convenient location outside of Charlotte, NC, Revere at Lake Wylie provides an easy trip to restaurants, parks, schools, and businesses. The added convenience of electronic key fob access and 24-hour on-site maintenance ensures you have complete peace of mind. Community features include a sparkling pool, modern fitness facility, playground, social room, and business center. Make yourself at home with Revere at Lake Wylie!