321 Goldeneye Drive

Wonderful ranch home has 3 BR, 2 bath and 1133 s.f. and is located in Eagle Creek subdivision in Clover, SC on a cul-de-sac lot. Beautiful wood laminate flooring is throughout the main living areas, and both the living room and kitchen feature high vaulted ceilings, creating an airy space, while the formal dining room is dressed up with wainscot molding. Kitchen has stainless appliances with window opening to living room. This home backs up to green space, and exterior features include a side deck and a handy storage shed. Plenty of parking space is to be had with a one-car garage and a long driveway with a 2-car parking pad. Conveniently located near shopping and more, by Hwy-321 and Bethel Rds. Clover Middle & High Schools!



