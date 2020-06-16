All apartments in Clover
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:12 PM

321 Goldeneye Drive

321 Goldeneye Drive · (704) 741-3663
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

321 Goldeneye Drive, Clover, SC 29710

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,455

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1133 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Wonderful ranch home has 3 BR, 2 bath and 1133 s.f. and is located in Eagle Creek subdivision in Clover, SC on a cul-de-sac lot. Beautiful wood laminate flooring is throughout the main living areas, and both the living room and kitchen feature high vaulted ceilings, creating an airy space, while the formal dining room is dressed up with wainscot molding. Kitchen has stainless appliances with window opening to living room. This home backs up to green space, and exterior features include a side deck and a handy storage shed. Plenty of parking space is to be had with a one-car garage and a long driveway with a 2-car parking pad. Conveniently located near shopping and more, by Hwy-321 and Bethel Rds. Clover Middle & High Schools!

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 321 Goldeneye Drive have any available units?
321 Goldeneye Drive has a unit available for $1,455 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 321 Goldeneye Drive have?
Some of 321 Goldeneye Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 321 Goldeneye Drive currently offering any rent specials?
321 Goldeneye Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 321 Goldeneye Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 321 Goldeneye Drive is pet friendly.
Does 321 Goldeneye Drive offer parking?
Yes, 321 Goldeneye Drive does offer parking.
Does 321 Goldeneye Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 321 Goldeneye Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 321 Goldeneye Drive have a pool?
No, 321 Goldeneye Drive does not have a pool.
Does 321 Goldeneye Drive have accessible units?
No, 321 Goldeneye Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 321 Goldeneye Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 321 Goldeneye Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 321 Goldeneye Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 321 Goldeneye Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
