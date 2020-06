Amenities

Tillman Place Apartment Available NOW! - Tillman Place is a highly sought after community less than a mile from Clemson campus. The apartment complex has a pool, the units are spacious, with four bedrooms and two baths. The bathrooms have extra counter space and two sinks. The bedrooms have built in desks, as well. Perfectly set up for student living! Washer/Dryer included. No pets.



Call office for more information 864-654-7368



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2262220)