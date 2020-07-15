All apartments in Clearwater
312 Gilmore Avenue
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:14 PM

312 Gilmore Avenue

312 Gilmore Avenue · (706) 722-7331
Location

312 Gilmore Avenue, Clearwater, SC 29841

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 312 Gilmore Avenue · Avail. now

$925

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1260 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
North Augusta Ranch with Tons of Natural Lighting! - Located only 2 miles from I-520, this lovely ranch home offers a large driveway with covered parking, a large screened in porch on the side, and an extra shed in the backyard. The interior provides a ton of natural lighting but it also features a formal dining room, an eat-in kitchen, and lots of beautiful hardwood flooring.

Credit Requirements:
- Minimum 550 Credit Score Required
- Scores between 550-599- Double Deposit Required
- Scores 600 or Above- Single Deposit Required
- Co-Signers can be used for income only
- Co-Signers will not be accepted for those with poor credit.

If you have concerns with social distancing due to COVID or are out of state and cannot view the home in person, we are happy to accommodate any communication platforms that you are comfortable using and coordinate a video chat tour. For More Information on this property please call/text our Leasing Agent Charlie Bragg at 706-619-1279 or click here to schedule a private tour in person: http://bit.ly/ShowingSchedule

(RLNE5920226)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

