All apartments in Chester County
Find more places like 2382 Barnes Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chester County, SC
/
2382 Barnes Rd
Last updated June 23 2020 at 7:34 AM

2382 Barnes Rd

2382 Barnes Road · (214) 498-1861
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2382 Barnes Road, Chester County, SC 29055

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$650

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1440 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
This property is available on a rent-to-own basis. Three Bedroom Two bath 1,440 sq ft home. Take advantage of our Low Down / Low Monthly Rent to Own program. For just $1000 Down and $650 a Month, you can start on the path to home ownership. A minimum of $2,000 of monthly documented income is required to qualify. Tenant is responsible for all maintenance, repairs and utilities. We require good rental history, at least 90 days on your job and proof of income. This property does not qualify for Section 8. NO DOWN PAYMENT for Veterans and Active Military! Contact Alex at (214) 498-1861 for more details, questions or to setup a showing. If I am unavailable please leave a clear message with the property address and I will contact you back within 48 hours. You can also visit our website at www.Innomaxhs.com Seller will also entertain cash offers

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2382 Barnes Rd have any available units?
2382 Barnes Rd has a unit available for $650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2382 Barnes Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2382 Barnes Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2382 Barnes Rd pet-friendly?
No, 2382 Barnes Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chester County.
Does 2382 Barnes Rd offer parking?
No, 2382 Barnes Rd does not offer parking.
Does 2382 Barnes Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2382 Barnes Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2382 Barnes Rd have a pool?
No, 2382 Barnes Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2382 Barnes Rd have accessible units?
No, 2382 Barnes Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2382 Barnes Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2382 Barnes Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2382 Barnes Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 2382 Barnes Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2382 Barnes Rd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCColumbia, SCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCSpartanburg, SCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCGreer, SCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCFort Mill, SC
West Columbia, SCLexington, SCIndian Trail, NCSt. Andrews, SCSumter, SCIrmo, SCWaxhaw, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCNewberry, SCLake Wylie, SCMonroe, NC
Stallings, NCClover, SCBelmont, NCLake Park, NCMint Hill, NCShelby, NCMount Holly, NCDentsville, SCForest Acres, SCSeven Oaks, SCHarrisburg, NCBoiling Springs, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
York Technical CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Johnson C Smith University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity