All apartments in Charleston
Find more places like Windjammer Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charleston, SC
/
Windjammer Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:07 AM

Windjammer Apartments

1742 Sam Rittenberg Blvd · (561) 279-3851
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Charleston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1742 Sam Rittenberg Blvd, Charleston, SC 29407

Price and availability

VERIFIED 8 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 19F · Avail. Aug 30

$1,079

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 18E · Avail. Jul 31

$1,079

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 05A · Avail. Aug 21

$1,139

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1037 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Windjammer Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car wash area
dog park
gym
pool
e-payments
bbq/grill
package receiving
accessible
parking
clubhouse
courtyard
internet access
Take a Virtual Tour Now!Windjammer Apartments has been in Charleston, SC for over 35 years. Don't let our age fool you though; you'd never guess it! Outstanding upkeep over the years including numerous renovations as well as the addition of 24 luxury homes has kept us looking young and gorgeous. Age does have its advantages, though, like a great location, spacious apartments and a friendly, neighborly community hard to find elsewhere. And our location can’t be beat. You’ll be minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment and a short drive to downtown Charleston and the refreshing breeze of local beaches. Come see for yourself!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $250-1 month rent
Move-in Fees: $125 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
fee: First pet: $300, second pet: $150
limit: 2
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breed
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Windjammer Apartments have any available units?
Windjammer Apartments has 3 units available starting at $1,079 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Windjammer Apartments have?
Some of Windjammer Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Windjammer Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Windjammer Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Windjammer Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Windjammer Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Windjammer Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Windjammer Apartments offers parking.
Does Windjammer Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Windjammer Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Windjammer Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Windjammer Apartments has a pool.
Does Windjammer Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Windjammer Apartments has accessible units.
Does Windjammer Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Windjammer Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Windjammer Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Windjammer Apartments has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Windjammer Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Charleston Urban
296 King Street
Charleston, SC 29401
Oasis at West Ashley
1751 Dogwood Rd
Charleston, SC 29414
1000 West
1000 Bonieta Harrold Dr
Charleston, SC 29414
Spyglass Seaside
1674 Folly Rd
Charleston, SC 29412
The Standard at James Island
215 Promenade Vista St
Charleston, SC 29412
Wharf 7
515 Robert Daniel Dr
Charleston, SC 29492
Aspire at James Island
1743 Central Park Road
Charleston, SC 29412
The Heyward
3220 Hatchet Bay Drive
Charleston, SC 29414

Similar Pages

Charleston 1 BedroomsCharleston 2 Bedrooms
Charleston Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharleston Pet Friendly Places
Charleston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

North Charleston, SCMount Pleasant, SCSummerville, SCLadson, SCGoose Creek, SC
Hanahan, SCBeaufort, SCHilton Head Island, SCGeorgetown, SCLaurel Bay, SC
Ridgeland, SCIsle of Palms, SCPort Royal, SCMoncks Corner, SC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Daniel IslandEast Side
Cannonborough ElliottboroughSilver Hill Magnolia
Downtown CharlestonWestside

Apartments Near Colleges

College of CharlestonCitadel Military College of South Carolina
Medical University of South CarolinaCharleston Southern University
Trident Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity