Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area dog park gym pool e-payments bbq/grill package receiving accessible parking clubhouse courtyard internet access

Take a Virtual Tour Now!Windjammer Apartments has been in Charleston, SC for over 35 years. Don't let our age fool you though; you'd never guess it! Outstanding upkeep over the years including numerous renovations as well as the addition of 24 luxury homes has kept us looking young and gorgeous. Age does have its advantages, though, like a great location, spacious apartments and a friendly, neighborly community hard to find elsewhere. And our location can’t be beat. You’ll be minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment and a short drive to downtown Charleston and the refreshing breeze of local beaches. Come see for yourself!