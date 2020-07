Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning w/d hookup carpet oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse courtyard dog park elevator gym pool cats allowed bbq/grill fire pit internet access

Our brand-new studio, one, two, and three bedroom homes in Charleston, SC, combine Southern charm with modern flair, creating the ideal backdrop for your life. Walk in to one of our homes and you'll find genuine hardwood flooring, granite countertops, and ample living space that help enhance your daily routine. In addition to beautiful apartments, our pet-friendly community has amenities that are sure to delight - from a large pet park, pet spa, carwash, and walking trail, to a saltwater pool and a 24 hour resident clubhouse. Treat yourself to the good life at The Heyward. We've made sure that each space, whether inside your home or within the community, feels like a cozy retreat. Our sprawling grounds brought inspiration to our interior motif. A cool-toned color palette gives your home a perfectly sophisticated look, while the luxury finishes are both sleek and functional. Hardwood-style flooring, stainless-steel appliances, and sweeping 9-12 foot ceilings will welcome you home ...