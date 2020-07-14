Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave refrigerator carpet ceiling fan oven range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard parking on-site laundry e-payments online portal

This property is owned by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.



Welcome to Charleston Urban, an inviting community that answers your need for a comfortable, charming, and centrally-located home in Charleston, South Carolina.



Designed with the resident lifestyle in mind, our community provides spacious studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom pet-friendly homes that feature amenities such as a beautiful outdoor courtyard, on-site parking, and location directly above prime restaurants and shopping found on the first floor.



We're also within walking distance to the College of Charleston and Marion Square. You will find yourself surrounded by Downtown Charleston's finest restaurants and attractions; catch a game at the Charleston Riverdogs Stadium, explore the Charleston Aquarium, or soak up the sun at Folly Beach!



With apartments that combine convenience and quality, Charleston Urban is the perfect place for you to call home.