All apartments in Charleston
Find more places like
Charleston Urban.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charleston, SC
/
Charleston Urban
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:02 PM

Charleston Urban

296 King Street · (843) 376-6365
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Up to 1 month free on select units
Browse Similar Places
Charleston
See all
Downtown Charleston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

296 King Street, Charleston, SC 29401
Downtown Charleston

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 364-2E · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 364-2D · Avail. Aug 1

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 364-1E · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 364-2B · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 365-E · Avail. now

$1,725

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 364-1A · Avail. Aug 2

$1,800

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 364-1D · Avail. now

$1,800

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

See 1+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 363-M · Avail. now

$1,900

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit 296-3 · Avail. Aug 3

$1,950

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1263 sqft

Unit 363-I · Avail. Aug 6

$2,100

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Charleston Urban.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
on-site laundry
e-payments
online portal
This property is owned by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.

Welcome to Charleston Urban, an inviting community that answers your need for a comfortable, charming, and centrally-located home in Charleston, South Carolina.

Designed with the resident lifestyle in mind, our community provides spacious studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom pet-friendly homes that feature amenities such as a beautiful outdoor courtyard, on-site parking, and location directly above prime restaurants and shopping found on the first floor.

We're also within walking distance to the College of Charleston and Marion Square. You will find yourself surrounded by Downtown Charleston's finest restaurants and attractions; catch a game at the Charleston Riverdogs Stadium, explore the Charleston Aquarium, or soak up the sun at Folly Beach!

With apartments that combine convenience and quality, Charleston Urban is the perfect place for you to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Charleston Urban have any available units?
Charleston Urban has 12 units available starting at $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Charleston Urban have?
Some of Charleston Urban's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Charleston Urban currently offering any rent specials?
Charleston Urban is offering the following rent specials: Up to 1 month free on select units
Is Charleston Urban pet-friendly?
Yes, Charleston Urban is pet friendly.
Does Charleston Urban offer parking?
Yes, Charleston Urban offers parking.
Does Charleston Urban have units with washers and dryers?
No, Charleston Urban does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Charleston Urban have a pool?
No, Charleston Urban does not have a pool.
Does Charleston Urban have accessible units?
No, Charleston Urban does not have accessible units.
Does Charleston Urban have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Charleston Urban has units with dishwashers.
Does Charleston Urban have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Charleston Urban has units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Daniel Island Village
455 Seven Farms Dr
Charleston, SC 29492
Proximity Residences
2021 Proximity Dr
Charleston, SC 29414
Caroline
99 WestEdge St
Charleston, SC 29403
Central Island Square
50 Central Island St
Charleston, SC 29492
The Standard at James Island
215 Promenade Vista St
Charleston, SC 29412
Cooper River Farms
650 Enterprise Blvd
Charleston, SC 29492
Avalon at James Island
202 Promenade Vista Street
Charleston, SC 29412
17 South
105 Ivy Green Way
Charleston, SC 29414

Similar Pages

Charleston 1 BedroomsCharleston 2 BedroomsCharleston Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharleston Pet Friendly PlacesCharleston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

North Charleston, SCMount Pleasant, SCSummerville, SCLadson, SCGoose Creek, SCHanahan, SCBeaufort, SCHilton Head Island, SCGeorgetown, SCLaurel Bay, SCRidgeland, SCIsle of Palms, SCPort Royal, SCMoncks Corner, SC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Daniel IslandEast SideCannonborough ElliottboroughSilver Hill MagnoliaDowntown CharlestonWestside

Apartments Near Colleges

College of CharlestonCitadel Military College of South CarolinaMedical University of South CarolinaCharleston Southern UniversityTrident Technical College