Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony refrigerator air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage granite counters microwave oven range stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard elevator parking pool bbq/grill garage gym business center coffee bar conference room dog grooming area dog park lobby package receiving shuffle board trash valet yoga

Welcome home to Central Island Square Apartments, your new home on Daniel Island, South Carolina. Central Island Square is located just minutes from Charleston, South Carolina providing easy access for both work and play. Located just 15 miles from Joint Base Charleston, Charleston Medical University of South Carolina and the College of Charleston, Central Island Square’s location provides a laid-back island feel with convenience to everything.



As a resident of Central Island Square you can enjoy a visit to Smythe Park just two miles from the community featuring an 11-acre lake, trails and scenic picnic areas. Enjoy shopping? Central Island Square is located just minutes from Mt. Pleasant Towne Centre, a premier destination for Daniel Island shoppers featuring over 80 shops and a multitude of island dining options.



Central Island Square provides its residents a wide selection of one, two- or three-bedroom, pet friendly apartments and townhomes. Features include exclusive community an