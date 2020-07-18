All apartments in Charleston
Last updated July 2 2020 at 7:32 AM

9 Cleveland St

9 Cleveland Street · (843) 737-6034
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9 Cleveland Street, Charleston, SC 29403
North Central

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1239 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
Welcome to this beautifully maintained vintage Charleston style home. This 2 bedroom 2 bath home is located in the heart of downtown Charleston! The home has a large foyer with separate access to the living room. The kitchen is open with ample cabinet space. Behind the kitchen is the laundry room that has a separate door to the outside. Next to the laundry room is a bonus room that opens to the backyard. The first guest bedroom is spacious with a fireplace and hardwood floors. The second bedroom is also spacious with a private bath and large closet. This home is within walking distance to multiple schools, grocery stores, and Hampton Park. Pets ok.

PET POLICY:

Pet friendly

Non-refundable pet fee: $250 per pet

Monthly pet rent: $25 per month per pet

Pet Screening Application: $20 single pet, $15 each additional pet

STATUS:

Occupied

VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:

Accepting applications! Property is occupied and will be available to view the first week of August. Applicants will be notified if they meet our basic requirements within 1 business day after all applications in their party have been submitted. All applications for this property will be reviewed and fully processed on July 20th, when the application decision will be made.

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):

View our qualification requirements at www.charlestonpc.com/applications. Each applicant in your party must complete the online application form and pay the application fee ($60 per person, non-refundable). Application turnaround time 1-2 business days once applications from all prospective tenants are submitted. Applications department does not accept phone calls, please email applications@charlestonpc.com

SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE:

We do not participate in the Section 8 Housing Program

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 Cleveland St have any available units?
9 Cleveland St has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9 Cleveland St have?
Some of 9 Cleveland St's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 Cleveland St currently offering any rent specials?
9 Cleveland St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 Cleveland St pet-friendly?
Yes, 9 Cleveland St is pet friendly.
Does 9 Cleveland St offer parking?
No, 9 Cleveland St does not offer parking.
Does 9 Cleveland St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9 Cleveland St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 Cleveland St have a pool?
No, 9 Cleveland St does not have a pool.
Does 9 Cleveland St have accessible units?
No, 9 Cleveland St does not have accessible units.
Does 9 Cleveland St have units with dishwashers?
No, 9 Cleveland St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9 Cleveland St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9 Cleveland St has units with air conditioning.
