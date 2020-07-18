9 Cleveland St

Amenities

Welcome to this beautifully maintained vintage Charleston style home. This 2 bedroom 2 bath home is located in the heart of downtown Charleston! The home has a large foyer with separate access to the living room. The kitchen is open with ample cabinet space. Behind the kitchen is the laundry room that has a separate door to the outside. Next to the laundry room is a bonus room that opens to the backyard. The first guest bedroom is spacious with a fireplace and hardwood floors. The second bedroom is also spacious with a private bath and large closet. This home is within walking distance to multiple schools, grocery stores, and Hampton Park. Pets ok.



PET POLICY:



Pet friendly



Non-refundable pet fee: $250 per pet



Monthly pet rent: $25 per month per pet



Pet Screening Application: $20 single pet, $15 each additional pet



STATUS:



Occupied



VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:



Accepting applications! Property is occupied and will be available to view the first week of August. Applicants will be notified if they meet our basic requirements within 1 business day after all applications in their party have been submitted. All applications for this property will be reviewed and fully processed on July 20th, when the application decision will be made.



APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):



View our qualification requirements at www.charlestonpc.com/applications. Each applicant in your party must complete the online application form and pay the application fee ($60 per person, non-refundable). Application turnaround time 1-2 business days once applications from all prospective tenants are submitted. Applications department does not accept phone calls, please email applications@charlestonpc.com



SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE:



We do not participate in the Section 8 Housing Program