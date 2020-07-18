874 Colony Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool bbq/grill

Charming 2 bedroom, 1 bath, ground floor condo available just off Ashley River Rd in West Ashley! This spacious home features tile flooring throughout, ceiling fans, built-in shelving and plenty of countertop and cabinet space. Washer/dryer included in "as is" condition. Water INCLUDED! Rivers Bend offers great amenities including a grilling area and community pool. Located within minutes to Downtown Charleston!



Pets negotiable with $250 non-refundable pet fee per pet (2 pet max. under 30 lbs.) Breed restrictions apply!

Apply online at www.oaktrustproperties.com / $59 application fee per adult



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $59, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available 7/10/20



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.