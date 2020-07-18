All apartments in Charleston
874 Colony Drive
874 Colony Drive

874 Colony Drive · (843) 639-4331
Location

874 Colony Drive, Charleston, SC 29407
Avondale

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 15B · Avail. now

$1,250

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 734 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
pool
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
bbq/grill
Charming 2 bedroom, 1 bath, ground floor condo available just off Ashley River Rd in West Ashley! This spacious home features tile flooring throughout, ceiling fans, built-in shelving and plenty of countertop and cabinet space. Washer/dryer included in "as is" condition. Water INCLUDED! Rivers Bend offers great amenities including a grilling area and community pool. Located within minutes to Downtown Charleston!

Pets negotiable with $250 non-refundable pet fee per pet (2 pet max. under 30 lbs.) Breed restrictions apply!
Apply online at www.oaktrustproperties.com / $59 application fee per adult

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $59, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available 7/10/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 874 Colony Drive have any available units?
874 Colony Drive has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 874 Colony Drive have?
Some of 874 Colony Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 874 Colony Drive currently offering any rent specials?
874 Colony Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 874 Colony Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 874 Colony Drive is pet friendly.
Does 874 Colony Drive offer parking?
No, 874 Colony Drive does not offer parking.
Does 874 Colony Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 874 Colony Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 874 Colony Drive have a pool?
Yes, 874 Colony Drive has a pool.
Does 874 Colony Drive have accessible units?
No, 874 Colony Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 874 Colony Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 874 Colony Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 874 Colony Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 874 Colony Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
