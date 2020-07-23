85 Cumberland Street

Amenities

granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly elevator microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator

We are currently accepting sight unseen rentals.Fully Furnished 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom second floor condo in an 18th century former warehouse in the French Quarter. This Markets Gate apartment shows off the charm of Old Charleston with heart pine floors, exposed brick walls, and large windows with plantation shutters. The kitchen features granite countertops, a dishwasher, refrigerator, stove, microwave, and garbage disposal. Ideally located close to multiple restaurants, cafes, shops, the Charleston City Market and Waterfront Park.Building has a secured entrance & elevator. Pets are negotiable. Available now.