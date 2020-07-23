All apartments in Charleston
85 Cumberland Street
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:43 AM

85 Cumberland Street

85 Cumberland Street · (843) 723-1988
Location

85 Cumberland Street, Charleston, SC 29401
Downtown Charleston

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 12 · Avail. now

$1,820

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 371 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
elevator
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
We are currently accepting sight unseen rentals.Fully Furnished 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom second floor condo in an 18th century former warehouse in the French Quarter. This Markets Gate apartment shows off the charm of Old Charleston with heart pine floors, exposed brick walls, and large windows with plantation shutters. The kitchen features granite countertops, a dishwasher, refrigerator, stove, microwave, and garbage disposal. Ideally located close to multiple restaurants, cafes, shops, the Charleston City Market and Waterfront Park.Building has a secured entrance & elevator. Pets are negotiable. Available now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 85 Cumberland Street have any available units?
85 Cumberland Street has a unit available for $1,820 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 85 Cumberland Street have?
Some of 85 Cumberland Street's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 85 Cumberland Street currently offering any rent specials?
85 Cumberland Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 85 Cumberland Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 85 Cumberland Street is pet friendly.
Does 85 Cumberland Street offer parking?
No, 85 Cumberland Street does not offer parking.
Does 85 Cumberland Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 85 Cumberland Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 85 Cumberland Street have a pool?
No, 85 Cumberland Street does not have a pool.
Does 85 Cumberland Street have accessible units?
No, 85 Cumberland Street does not have accessible units.
Does 85 Cumberland Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 85 Cumberland Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 85 Cumberland Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 85 Cumberland Street does not have units with air conditioning.
